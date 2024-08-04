Death Toll In Kerala Landslides Rises To 369 As Search For 206 Missing Continues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Death toll in the devastating landslides that hit southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday rose to 369 as search for 206 missing continued.

The One from Kerala reported that after six days of search in Mundakai and Chooralmala villages in the hilly Kerala district of Wayanad were massive landslides caused by incessant monsoon rains swept away the entire human settlements, total number of deaths rose to 369 while search for another 206 others continued.

Kerala witnessed the worst natural disaster in its history on July 30 when devastating landslides hit Wayanad district that swept away hundreds of houses, schools, buildings along with the entire infrastructure.

Majority of the dead bodies were recovered from Chaliyar river some 30 kilometres away from the site of tragedy.

The search and rescue team consisting of the Army, Navy, Air Force, state police and volunteers continued their task of searching for dead or alive in the massive debris of houses, buildings, fallen trees left by the landslides. (end)

