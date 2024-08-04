Indian 2 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan-Starrer?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service announced its release date on Sunday. The movie will be released on August 9 on in four languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

| India leads in Netflix paid subscriber additions for Q2

Netflix shared the digital release announcement of "Indian 2" on Instagram. The hit the theatres on July 12 in multiple languages.

"Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. '#Indian2' is coming to Netflix on August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix," Netflix said in the post on Instagram.

| Travel: How 'Narcos' fuelled tourism in Medellín

Making the announcement that Indian 2 will stream on Netflix on official X, the platform wrote,“Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.”

The film, Indian 2, is being released on Netflix less than a month after its theatrical release on July 12.

As per the Hindustan Times, the sequel to the hit film received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics when it was released, leading to the makers trimming 20 minutes. The edited version then clocked at 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Indian 2 is a Tamil film directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran. It is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie Indian, which also starred Haasan.

In "Indian 2", Haasan reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighte r-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India.

The film, also featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.

| Netflix renews Heeramandi: Season 2 to focus on characters' Bollywood journey

After "Indian 2", Haasan most recently starred in Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD", a pan-India blockbuster.

(With inputs from agencies)