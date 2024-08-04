Four Terrorists Killed In Joint Operation By CTD And Forces In Mardan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a joint operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces in Mardan, four terrorists were killed. The operation was based on intelligence reports indicating that terrorists were present in the Chora area and planning further attacks.

Sources reported that during the operation, the terrorists attacked the forces, prompting a swift and effective response that resulted in the killing of four terrorists. Among the deceased was a key commander, Basit, who was associated with the Hamsi group and was wanted for various activities in the Mardan region.

CTD officials confirmed that the killed terrorists belonged to the Hamsi group, known for its involvement in terrorist activities in the area. The forces are now investigating the identities and networks of the deceased terrorists to thwart any future terrorist plans.

The government and security forces have hailed the operation as a success, stating that it will significantly improve the peace and security situation in the region.