Jordan Source Program Promotes Digital Sector Investment, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- of Digital and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh highlighted the objectives of the ministry's "Jordan Source" program, aiming to position Jordan as a premier hub for and digital sector investment. The initiative focuses on IT outsourcing, outsourcing services, and electronic gaming to attract global interest.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday, Hanandeh elaborated on the program's goals of establishing a collaborative framework in and digital sectors. This framework aims to streamline the investor experience while showcasing Jordan's appealing attributes such as its talented youth, favorable investment climate, robust infrastructure, and world-class resources.He emphasized that the primary objective of the program is to engage with local and international investors and business leaders, facilitating Jordanian startups in delivering IT outsourcing, outsourcing services, and gaming solutions to global enterprises.Additionally, it aims to attract global companies to establish operations in Jordan, thereby generating employment opportunities for Jordanians and enhancing the ICT sector.Regarding recent achievements, Hanandeh noted that the program successfully bolstered cooperation and investment prospects. Furthermore, the Ministry launched the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum.Notably, Jordan marked its inaugural Arab participation at the "South by Southwest" global conference in Texas and actively participated in the largest technology event in Portugal.