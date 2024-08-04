Global Environmental Fund Supports Project In Nakhchivan In Partnership With UN Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A new project will be implemented in Nakhchivan with the support of FAO and GEF.

According to Azernews , under the "Detailed Action Plan for 2023-2024" of the State Program for the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027, the UN Food and Organization (FAO) Partnership and Coordination Office in Azerbaijan has started to prepare a detailed project document for the project called "Strengthening of connectivity between specially protected areas in Nakhchivan" to be financed by the Global Environmental Fund (GEF).

The concept document of the mentioned project was submitted to the GEF and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the document was approved by the Ministry.

The target area of ​​the project is the Eastern Small Caucasus Corridor. The goal of the project is to protect biodiversity in the Eastern Lesser Caucasus Corridor by promoting ecologically sustainable use of natural resources in Nakhchivan.

Furthermore, Zangazur National Park (42,797 ha), Arazboyu State Nature Reserve (9,118 ha), Ordubad State Nature Reserve (27,869 ha) and Arpachay State Nature Reserve (68,911 ha) are specially protected natural areas for the implementation of the project. was taken as a target and strengthening of protection, planning, and operational management capacity within the East Small Caucasus Corridor in Nakhchivan, promotion of sustainable small-scale agricultural activity and tourism in the East Small Caucasus Corridor in Nakhchivan, and knowledge sharing, monitoring, and evaluation were taken into account.

The Partnership and Coordination Office of FAO in Azerbaijan has created a working group for the preparation of the project document. In order to effectively coordinate the project formulation process and collect the necessary information, a national expert of FAO visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. During the visit, meetings were held with the management of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the management and employees of the Specially Protected Areas (PSA), a field trip to Zangezur National Park, and meetings with hunters were also held.

As a result of the meetings, within the framework of the project, it was decided to increase the operational capabilities of the staff of the ICRC, identify the needs and implement training and skill development measures for them, equip the national park employees with adequate equipment (for example, uniforms, safety equipment, IT equipment, binoculars, GPS, flashlight, cameras, drones, fire-fighting equipment, etc.), providing them with appropriate means of transport (off-road vehicle, horses, quad bike, motorcycle), purchasing and installing a communication network, organizing training and experience exchange trips, patrol zoning system for IOMs it was stated that it is important to provide support in the following directions: establishment, renewal of staff infrastructure (for example, buildings, observation towers), support to local farms by purchasing beekeeping equipment, etc.

Note that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will create a special structure to support the Project Management Unit.