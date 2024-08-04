Global Environmental Fund Supports Project In Nakhchivan In Partnership With UN Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
A new project will be implemented in Nakhchivan with the support
of FAO and GEF.
According to Azernews , under the "Detailed
Action Plan for 2023-2024" of the State Program for the
socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
for 2023-2027, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
Partnership and Coordination Office in Azerbaijan has started to
prepare a detailed project document for the project called
"Strengthening of connectivity between specially protected areas in
Nakhchivan" to be financed by the Global Environmental Fund
(GEF).
The concept document of the mentioned project was submitted to
the GEF and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, and the document was approved by the
Ministry.
The target area of the project is the Eastern Small Caucasus
Corridor. The goal of the project is to protect biodiversity in the
Eastern Lesser Caucasus Corridor by promoting ecologically
sustainable use of natural resources in Nakhchivan.
Furthermore, Zangazur National Park (42,797 ha), Arazboyu State
Nature Reserve (9,118 ha), Ordubad State Nature Reserve (27,869 ha)
and Arpachay State Nature Reserve (68,911 ha) are specially
protected natural areas for the implementation of the project. was
taken as a target and strengthening of protection, planning, and
operational management capacity within the East Small Caucasus
Corridor in Nakhchivan, promotion of sustainable small-scale
agricultural activity and tourism in the East Small Caucasus
Corridor in Nakhchivan, and knowledge sharing, monitoring, and
evaluation were taken into account.
The Partnership and Coordination Office of FAO in Azerbaijan has
created a working group for the preparation of the project
document. In order to effectively coordinate the project
formulation process and collect the necessary information, a
national expert of FAO visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
During the visit, meetings were held with the management of the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, the management and employees of the Specially
Protected Areas (PSA), a field trip to Zangezur National Park, and
meetings with hunters were also held.
As a result of the meetings, within the framework of the
project, it was decided to increase the operational capabilities of
the staff of the ICRC, identify the needs and implement training
and skill development measures for them, equip the national park
employees with adequate equipment (for example, uniforms, safety
equipment, IT equipment, binoculars, GPS, flashlight, cameras,
drones, fire-fighting equipment, etc.), providing them with
appropriate means of transport (off-road vehicle, horses, quad
bike, motorcycle), purchasing and installing a communication
network, organizing training and experience exchange trips, patrol
zoning system for IOMs it was stated that it is important to
provide support in the following directions: establishment, renewal
of staff infrastructure (for example, buildings, observation
towers), support to local farms by purchasing beekeeping equipment,
etc.
Note that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will create a special structure to
support the Project Management Unit.
