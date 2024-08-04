Hezbollah launches rocket barrage from southern Lebanon toward Israel

(MENAFN) Early Sunday, a significant rocket barrage was launched from southern Lebanon toward Israel, according to reports from media outlets. An Israeli TV channel reported that at least 50 rockets were fired, targeting the Upper Galilee region. This attack triggered air raid sirens throughout the area, indicating a heightened state of alert.



The rocket fire follows recent escalations in the region, particularly in response to the assassination of Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh earlier this week in Tehran. Both Hamas and Iran have pledged retaliation for this incident. In addition, Hezbollah has vowed to respond to the recent killing of its commander, Faud Shukr, in Beirut. These events have significantly raised tensions, with fears mounting about the potential for a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.



The situation is further complicated by the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in more than 40,000 casualties since October. This escalation follows an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, adding to the already volatile and dangerous dynamics in the region. The latest rocket attacks from Lebanon are part of a broader pattern of cross-border violence that has intensified over recent months, contributing to the instability and conflict in the area.

