Arjun Bijlani On Avoiding ‘Bigg Boss’: It Doesn't Allow You To Be Yourself

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Popular television star Arjun Bijlani said he“prefers” being himself and hence he doesn't want to participate in the controversial reality show“Bigg Boss”, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about why he chooses to steer clear of "Bigg Boss", which has previously seen popular faces of television such as Sidharth Shukla, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra and Ankita Lokhande to name a few as contestants, he shared that he such shows bring out“hyperness and negativity” of a person.

"The reason is that, as reality shows, you are put through various circumstances that don't allow you to be yourself; different situations bring out your hyperness and negativity.”

Arjun has found his niche in shows like“Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment”, which sees a blend of comedy and culinary skills.

“I prefer to do shows like this, where I can be as I am at home," he said.

He had previously talked about the comedy-cooking show that“each shooting day is filled with energy, positivity”

“It's a joy to film; who would have thought 'ki khana banane mein itna maza aayega'?”, referring to the show's entertaining cooking segments,” he said.

He is seen alongside names such as Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek.

One of the most popular names on television, Arjun stepped into the world of showbiz in 2004 with the youth-based series“Kartika '' alongside Jennifer Winget. He was then seen in the youth show“Remix”, where he played the role of affable Vikram.

After which, he was seen in“Left Right Left” and“Miley Jab Hum Tum”.

The 41-year-old star has worked in the reality sphere in the stunt-based reality show“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, where he lifted the winner's trophy.