Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs, Security Policy
Date
8/3/2024 11:13:52 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Saturday from High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the updates of the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, and the continuous tensions in the Middle East region.
MENAFN03082024000067011011ID1108513985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.