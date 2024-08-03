Covid Incidence In Ukraine Down Over 75% Against Last Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first half of 2023, the number confirmed cases was four times higher than reported since the start of 2024.

That's according to Mykhailo Rosada, chief of the Public Center, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"If we compare the first half of 2024 with the same period in 2023, the incidence this year is 4.6 times lower. But since June, there has been a certain increase in morbidity. Many Covid caases were imported from European countries," the official said.

According to Rosada, health care facilities across Ukraine have a sufficient amount of vaccines and medicines required for Covid prevention and treatment.

He also urged citizens to report to their family doctors and health care facilities to get vaccinated against Covid.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said on average 80% of people who die from the flu or Covid have not completed a full vaccination cycle.