Kyrgyzstan's Oil Product Imports From Uzbekistan Rise
Kyrgyzstan imported 2,565 tons of oil products from Uzbekistan
in the first five months of 2024, which is a 3.9 percent increase
from the 2,468 tons imported in the same period of 2023,
Despite the increase in volume, the value of these imports fell
by 20.7 percent year-on-year, from $2.149 million to $1.705
million, according to the country's Statistical Committee.
Russia held the top spot as Kyrgyzstan's main oil product
provider, delivering a whopping 270,948 tons during the period in
question. Kazakhstan came in second with 42,953 tons, while
Uzbekistan also made its mark.
Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 322,175 tons of oil products from
January through May 2024, a substantial 84 percent increase from
174,760 tons in the same period of 2023. The total value of these
imports surged nearly threefold, reaching $371.467 million,
compared to $133.892 million in January–May 2023.
