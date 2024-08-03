Ukrainian Fencers Through To Olympics Finals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian women's saber fencing team has advanced into the finals of the 2024 in Paris.

In the semi-finals of the team competition, Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliya Bakastova defeated their opponents from Japan 45:32, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian saber fencers will play a decisive match against South Korea that, in turn, defeated France 45:36 in another semi-final.

The final will start at 21:00 Kyiv time.

The 2024 Olympics will last until August 11.

Photo: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine