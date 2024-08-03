Baku SME House Serves Up To 158,000 Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to June 2024, entrepreneurs turned to "Baku SME House" for a variety of services, including cargo transportation permits, badges, tachograph cards, certificates of origin, and issues related to tax, customs, and ionizing radiation sources, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

The most sought-after services included licenses and permits, food safety certificates, auction documentation for underground usage, and individual accounting in the state social insurance system.

Breakdown of services provided by various institutions. Ministry of Digital Development and Transport: 121,122 requests (76.69%), State Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Service: 13,196 requests (8.36%), State Tax Service: 2,793 requests (1.77%), State Customs Committee: 1,113 requests (0.70%), Ministry of Emergency Situations: 586 requests (0.37%), Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA): 473 requests (0.30%), Ministry of Economy: 434 requests (0.27%), State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources: 288 requests (0.18%), Food Safety Agency: 141 requests (0.09%), Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population: 70 requests (0.04%).

These figures account for 88.8% of the total 158,000 requests handled by "Baku SME House" during this period.

Overall, approximately 50 state and private institutions within "Baku SME House" offer essential "G2B" (Government-to-Business) and "B2B" (Business-to-Business) services. In the first half of 2024, 157,940 services were provided to entrepreneurs, with 140,556 from state institutions and 17,384 from private entities.