Baku SME House Serves Up To 158,000 Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January to June 2024, entrepreneurs turned to "Baku SME
House" for a variety of services, including cargo transportation
permits, badges, tachograph cards, certificates of origin, and
issues related to tax, customs, and ionizing radiation sources,
Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium
Business Development Agency.
The most sought-after services included licenses and permits,
food safety certificates, auction documentation for underground
usage, and individual accounting in the state social insurance
system.
Breakdown of services provided by various institutions. Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport: 121,122 requests (76.69%),
State Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Service: 13,196
requests (8.36%), State Tax Service: 2,793 requests (1.77%), State
Customs Committee: 1,113 requests (0.70%), Ministry of Emergency
Situations: 586 requests (0.37%), Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (KOBIA): 473 requests (0.30%), Ministry of
Economy: 434 requests (0.27%), State Agency for the Use of Mineral
Resources: 288 requests (0.18%), Food Safety Agency: 141 requests
(0.09%), Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population:
70 requests (0.04%).
These figures account for 88.8% of the total 158,000 requests
handled by "Baku SME House" during this period.
Overall, approximately 50 state and private institutions within
"Baku SME House" offer essential "G2B" (Government-to-Business) and
"B2B" (Business-to-Business) services. In the first half of 2024,
157,940 services were provided to entrepreneurs, with 140,556 from
state institutions and 17,384 from private entities.
MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108513006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.