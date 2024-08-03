Migrant Worker Dies In Brick Kiln Collapse In Central Kashmir's Budgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A migrant worker was killed after he came under a temporary brick wall at a brick-kiln at Sholpora, Budgam in Central Kashmir, officials said Saturday.
Quoting an official, agency KNC reported that a labourer identified as Haseen, 29, a resident of Dehat Uttar Pradesh (UP), came under a temporary brick wall at a brick-kiln at Sholipora, Budgam late on Friday evening. The officials said that he died on the spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
His body was taken by the Police for medico-legal formalities after which the same was dispatched to his native village in UP
MENAFN03082024000215011059ID1108512843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.