Migrant Worker Dies In Brick Kiln Collapse In Central Kashmir's Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A migrant worker was killed after he came under a temporary brick wall at a brick-kiln at Sholpora, Budgam in Central Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

Quoting an official, agency KNC reported that a labourer identified as Haseen, 29, a resident of Dehat Uttar Pradesh (UP), came under a temporary brick wall at a brick-kiln at Sholipora, Budgam late on Friday evening. The officials said that he died on the spot.

His body was taken by the for medico-legal formalities after which the same was dispatched to his native village in UP