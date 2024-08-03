Dubai Police Save Woman From Drowning Off Marina Beach

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM

Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM

A woman was saved from drowning off the beach around the Marina area by two Dubai officers within just five minutes of receiving the report.

The two officers Corporal Amjad Muhammad Al Balushi and Corporal Khamis Muhammad Al Aisai from the Marine Security Department were honoured and presented with certificates of appreciation for their heroic efforts.

"Within five minutes of receiving the report, the marine security patrol on duty arrived at the scene, rescued the woman, and provided immediate assistance until the ambulance arrived," said Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail, Director of the Ports Police Station.

Al Balushi and Al Aisai were commended for their bravery and quick response in saving the European woman from drowning.

Dr Suhail explained that the incident began when the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations received a report about a European woman in danger of drowning while swimming in the waters off Marina Beach.

He emphasised that this recognition aims to inspire and encourage all Dubai Police personnel to continue providing excellent services to the community.

Dr Suhail also urged beach and pool-goers to adhere to safety guidelines. He emphasised the importance of not swimming in deeper water if you can't swim, not leaving children unattended in the water, and swimming only in designated areas with a lifeguard present.

Beach goers are also urged to wear appropriate swimwear, avoid swimming under the influence of drugs or alcohol, refrain from reckless behaviour in the water, not swimming immediately after eating, and swimming only in designated night-swimming areas after sunset.

Colonel Ali Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Statio, Major Ali Hamid Bin Harb Al Shamsi, Head of the Marine Security Section, and Major Saeed Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Head of the General Shift Section attended the ceremony.

