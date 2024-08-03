Paris Olympics 2024: Archer Deepika Kumari Storms Into Quarterfinals With Win Over Germany's Michelle Kroppen

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stunning display of skill and determination, Indian archer Deepika Kumari advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's individual event at the Paris 2024 on Saturday. Deepika secured a decisive victory over Germany's Michelle Kroppen with a final score of 6-3 in the round of 16.

Deepika's impressive performance marks a significant milestone in her Olympic journey, matching her best-ever result at the Games. Her calm and precise shooting helped her overcome Kroppen's challenge and secure her spot in the next round.

The Indian archer will face either Suhyeon Nam or Madalina Amaistroaie in the quarterfinals, scheduled for 5:09 pm IST today. With her eyes set on further glory, Deepika aims to continue her winning streak in Paris.

