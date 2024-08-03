Heat Persists Across Kingdom As Temperatures Shift Slightly This Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- A mix of summer warmth and varying temperatures will define Jordan's weather pattern over the coming days, with regional differences accentuated by northwesterly winds.Saturday: A slight dip in temperatures will bring typical summer conditions across most areas, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to swelter under the intense heat. Expect northwesterly winds at moderate speeds, occasionally gusting to provide brief relief.Sunday: Expect steady summer weather across much of the country, with persistent heat in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The northwesterly breezes will maintain a moderate pace, with intermittent bursts of brisk winds.Monday: Weather patterns remain stable with seasonal warmth in most regions. The Badia and valley areas will continue to experience elevated temperatures. Winds from the northwest will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally intensifying to bring cooler air.Tuesday: A slight rise in temperatures will make conditions relatively hot over mountainous and plain areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience very high temperatures. Look for some cloud development at mid-levels in northern and central parts of the Kingdom, with northwesterly winds blowing moderately and at times briskly.Temperature Highlights:- East Amman: High of 33 C, Low of 22 C- West Amman: High of 31 C, Low of 20 C- Northern Highlands: High of 29 C, Low of 19 C- Shara Highlands: High of 30 C, Low of 18 C- Badia Regions: High of 37 C, Low of 23 C- Northern Jordan Valley: High of 40 C, Low of 24 C- Southern Jordan Valley: High of 43 C, Low of 27 C- Dead Sea: High of 41 C, Low of 25 C- Gulf of Aqaba: High of 42 C, Low of 28 CResidents in hotter regions should take precautions to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours. The Meteorological Department advises vigilance as variable wind speeds may affect travel and outdoor activities.