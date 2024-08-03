Turkish Army Neutralizes 12 Terrorists Using Bayraktar Drones In Syria And Iraq
Turkish armed forces conducted an operation with Bayraktar
unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Tell Rifaat region of northern
Syria, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said,
Azernews reports.
As noted, eight PKK terrorists were terminated in the
operation.
Also, as a result of the operation in the Haftani region in the
north of Iraq, four members of the PKK terrorist group were
killed.
