Turkish Army Neutralizes 12 Terrorists Using Bayraktar Drones In Syria And Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish conducted an operation with Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Tell Rifaat region of northern Syria, the of National Defense of Türkiye said, Azernews reports.

As noted, eight PKK terrorists were terminated in the operation.

Also, as a result of the operation in the Haftani region in the north of Iraq, four members of the PKK group were killed.