COGIC Mourns Passing Of General Supervisor Emerita Mother Willie Mae Smalls Rivers Announces National Homegoing Service

Mother Willie Mae Smalls Rivers

Official Arrangements For Mother Willie Mae Smalls Rivers

- COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Church of God in Christ , Inc. (COGIC) family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of General Supervisor Emerita Mother Willie Mae Smalls Rivers. Mother Rivers, who served as the General Supervisor of the International Women's Department from April 1997 to 2017, departed this life peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering faith and dedicated service to God, her Family and the Church. The National Homegoing Service for Mother Willie Mae Smalls Rivers will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston, South Carolina 29418.

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating, "Mother Willie Mae Smalls Rivers was a beacon of light and a pillar of strength in the Church of God in Christ. Her unwavering dedication to the work of the Lord and her exemplary leadership have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless people. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations. We will sorely miss her, but her spirit will remain with us forever."

Mother Barbara McCoo Lewis, the current International Department of Women General Supervisor, shared, "Mother Rivers was not only a mentor but also a dear friend. Her wisdom, grace, and unwavering faith were evident in everything she did. She was a true servant of God who touched the lives of so many, including her children, grandchildren, and the entire COGIC family. Her legacy will live on in our hearts and in those she touched."

In April 1997, Mother Rivers was appointed and installed as the International General Supervisor. Since her appointment, she had been a prominent figure, appearing in the May 1999 edition of Charisma and making her debut on the 700 Club on February 3, 2000. She also made a special guest appearance on TBN in May 2005.

Mother Rivers' dedication extended beyond her professional commitments; she was a loving mother to her sons, the late Robert Lee Rivers and Samuel Rivers, and continues to touch the lives of her ten daughters, twenty grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren, three sisters, and community a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and community members. Her devotion to her family was evident in every action, as was her unwavering commitment to the Grand Ole Church of God in Christ Family.

About the Church Of God in Christ, Inc. (COGIC):

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination with a rich history and a global reach. COGIC is the fourth-largest Protestant group in the United States, with more than 10,000 churches in 105 countries and millions of adherents worldwide. Under the leadership of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, COGIC continues to grow and serve communities worldwide, spreading its message of faith, hope, and love.

