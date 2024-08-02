Assam's Leak-Proof Recruitment Process Gaining Nationwide Interest: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) Assam's transparent recruiting process has drawn interest from other states, Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, adding that his state's approach is robust, leak-proof, and the entire process is completed on time.

He said that nearly 97,000 jobs have been given in the last three years, and the state is getting ready to offer an additional 50,000 jobs.

Sarma said that inefficiencies, claims of corruption, paper leaks, a lack of coordination, and chaos plagued the earlier government recruitment process (during the rule).

In response to the BJP's poll promise to provide a fair and transparent hiring procedure, 14 lakh applications were submitted for government jobs.

The Chief Minister said: "Written tests were conducted across 25 districts in 1,240 test centres. A total of 58,000 candidates were shortlisted and interviews were conducted while 25,791 candidates were selected and allotted 48 departments through the use of technology.

"To fulfil our electoral promise and bring a swift, transparent and cost-effective centralised recruitment process, we swung into action and constituted the State Level Recruitment Commissions for Class III and Class IV posts," he added.

"The extensive use of technology ensured seamless execution of the recruitment process with no cheating, paper leak and controversy," the Chief Minister further said.