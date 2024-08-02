In Italy, Every Third House Is Uninhabited

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Almost every third house in Italy is uninhabited, Azernews reports.

It is reported that one in three houses (27.2 percent) is empty, despite an increase in the number of private dwellings by 6.4 percent over ten years. Empty houses are mostly on the islands and in the south of the country.

There are many old houses in the country. 56.3 percent of them were built between 1961 and 2000, and 9.5 percent are more than a hundred years old. The regions of Liguria, Tuscany, and Piedmont are the regions with the largest number of old houses.

According to the information, the Lombardy region has the highest population density. There are 234 people per square kilometer, and the national average is 116 people.