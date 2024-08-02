Youth AI Hackathon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pratham AI Hackathon

Local High School students To Compete in AI Hackathon to develop AI solutions for Education

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teens from Seattle, the Bay Area and Austin will compete in an AI hackathon to design and develop innovative AI solutions to improve education. The“Pratham AI Hackathon – ideate and innovate for social impact” is hosted by Pratham, a leading nonprofit organization, transforming education at scale in under resourced environments in India.The competition, which is one of the largest of its kind for teens, where 15 teams of teens from 35 high schools from three states, bring their ideas to transform education with AI.They collaborate with each other and their mentors, for four weeks and present their solutions in a live contest in a hybrid format – online and in person in Seattle, on Saturday, August 10th. The contest will carry cash prizes of $6500, from local business sponsors, in addition to technology and mentorship support from executives for Industry leaders in the Artificial Intelligence space.Each team is mentored by leaders in the AI field, including tech Executives from Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Google and Oracle, Venture Capitalists from the Seattle and Bay area as well as successful entrepreneurs. Full list of mentors available at .“This is a unique opportunity for the teen hackers as they are learn how to take an idea from napkin to a demo ready solution within a matter of weeks, under the expert guidance of their mentors. No other hackathon offers this level of guidance, resources or time.” said Sharmilli Ghosh, who is one of the organizers.“ It is an incredible experience, where they bring their ideas to life, but also learn various tools, and components of building AI solutions. Additionally, they focus on solving problems with real social impact.”The hackers are grouped into teams by skills required to build AI solutions. They are then provided learning content for beginner, intermediate and advanced skills. Once the hackers are comfortable with the skills they need and their ideas are vetted, they start to develop their solutions for the final content.The hackathon is supported by technology partners that will help the hackers accelerate solution development so they can bring their ideas to life faster, create story telling videos and compete.-AIXplain, a Bay Area AI company offering access to a marketplace to access models, datasets and tools enabling users to quickly develop, manage, benchmark, deploy and experiment with AI assets-Pictory, a Seattle Area AI company offering access to an easy video creation tool to create highly engaging videos using the power of AI, to enable hackers to create compelling submissions.The Cash Awards are for encouraging students to develop the winning ideas further. They are sponsored by Seattle Area partners:-Click2Cloud, a professional services company specializing in automated solutions for cloud assessment & digital transformation using AI and ML-based across industries-TalentReach, one of Seattle's top recruiting firms, specializing in tech companies-GrowthNatives, a modern Customer Engagement Agency that combines state-of-the-art technology with creative passion, enabling true Digital TransformationThis Hackathon brings together AI innovation, Youth creativity and Social Impact like no other teen AI Hackathon does.Saturday's competition will start with a qualifier round, where teams present“speed” pitches on their solutions. This will be followed by the finalist round where teens face off for a variety of prizes before a panel of judges from leading AI companies and Venture Capital firms investing in AI. Awards will be announced the same day.About the AI HackathonThe AI Hackathon is hosted by Pratham USA, the national chapter of one of the largest and most successful non-governmental education organizations in India. Its mission is“every child in school and learning well.” Working in collaboration with governments, communities, parents, teachers and volunteers, it focuses on innovative, replicable interventions to address gaps in the education system. Pratham USA is a volunteer-driven organization with 14 chapters across the United States that raise awareness and mobilize financial resources for its work on the ground.For more information on the Hackathon please visit . For a full list of the Hackathon mentors, please visit For a full list of Hackathon judges, please visit href="judges" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">judge .

Sharmilli Ghosh

Pratham USA

+1 425-985-0290

...