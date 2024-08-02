WORLDLINE: Amendment To The 2023 Universal Registration Document Available Including The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report
Date
8/2/2024 12:16:10 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document available
Including the 2024 half-year financial Report
Paris La Défense, August 2, 2024 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the availability to the public and the filing with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on August 2, 2024 of an amendment of the 2023 Universal Registration Document under number D.24-0377-A01. This document includes the 2024 half-year financial report.
The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company's website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: .
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Laurent Marie
E ...
Guillaume Delaunay
E ...
COMMUNICATION
Sandrine van der Ghinst
E ...
Hélène Carlander
E ...
ABOUT WORLDLINE
Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023.
Worldline's corporate purpose (“raison d'être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation..
FOLLOW US
Attachment
Worldline - availability of the amendment to the 2023 URD
MENAFN02082024004107003653ID1108511065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.