Alt.Ai's AI GIJIROKU Surpasses 8,000 Corporate Users

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt ( ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that the number of corporate users for its communication intelligence, AI GIJIROKU, has passed 8,000.AI GIJIROKU improves transcription accuracy with each use through personalized machine learning, improving work efficiency and promoting better communication. It supports real-time simultaneous translation of 35 major languages ​​and offers cutting-edge models, specialized for industries and sectors such as finance, medicine, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and construction.AI GIJIROKU learns automatically from users' SNS, e-mails, calendars, and dictionary data, and offers speaker-specific personalization based on users' voiceprints. Leveraging alt's large language model LHTM-2 , the platform offers a range of AI features, including fair copy, summarization, identification of key points, and the creation of to-do lists, as well as the Personal Agent function.In addition, AI GIJIROKU is equipped with a speaker identification function that automatically identifies the user's voice among multiple people's speech by pre-registering the user's voiceprint. This feature enables the creation of higher-quality minutes.We believe that this milestone of more than 8,000 companies using AI GIJIROKU is the result of its increasingly recognized role as a "working AI" that significantly reduces the burden of users in taking minutes and sharing information, thereby contributing to business efficiency. In fact, we have heard that AI GIJIROKU, whose accuracy improves with each use, has increased the speed of internal communication and decision-making and made business operations more efficient, making it an indispensable tool for carrying out business operations.alt views AI GIJIROKU, which collects a wide variety of data types from business negotiations, internal meetings, and more, as the "collective intelligence AI" of companies and organizations, or "communication intelligence," and will continue to develop and provide valuable AI that gets smarter the more it is used.As part of our continual efforts to add value to AI GIJIROKU, we've made significant UI changes to improve user-friendliness. This time, the newly added calendar and automatic recording functions improve data visibility with a user experience similar to a data cloud where minutes are stored. We've also boosted convenience by automatically starting recording even if the user forgets to start recording AI GIJIROKU manually.In addition, the pay-as-you-go option can now be turned on or off, and additional options can be selected and purchased. We hope you will experience the new AI GIJIROKU, which has evolved into a tool that is easier to understand and use, while maintaining the basic functions users have come to love. Try it for yourself!We will continue our efforts to create new value by utilizing AI technology, strengthen our customer support system, further improve UI/UX, and advance our core technologies, and through AI GIJIROKU contribute to the DX of each and every user's daily work and the realization of a more affluent society.▶"AI GIJIROKU" Most Recent Update InformationFebruary, 2023 Equipped with "AI summary function" :March, 2023 Equipped with a "Clearing function" :Equipped internal voice recording function (alt virtual microphone) :"AI GIJIROKU 100" is launched. :Equipped with "AI Assistant Function" :June, 2023 Equipped with "Personal Agent" :September, 2023 Equipped with "alt Personal Agent" :▶For inquiries regarding the introduction of AI GIJIROKU■ "Minutes already taken at the end of the meeting”What is the AI GIJIROKU, communication intelligence?AI GIJIROKU is an automated meeting minutes tool (communication intelligence) that improves transcription accuracy with each use of its AI learning function. It supports real-time simultaneous translation in 35 major languages and in specialized industries such as finance, medical, pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction. It can personalize sentences automatically learned from users' SNS, e-mail, and dictionary data, and personalize speaker identification by identifying users' voiceprints.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen. We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Humiya Hosaka (AI Products Business Department)e-mail: ...

