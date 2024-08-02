Bidding Set To Close On Orange And Ruther Glen VA Real Estate Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that bidding will begin to close on a 4BR/1BA home on .25± acre lot in Orange, VA and 12.98± acres of commercial land w/620'± of Rt. 1 Frontage and 920'± of I-95 Frontage in Caroline County, VA on Monday, August 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“These properties located across Virginia await a new owner,” said Nicholls.“Don't miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”The auction's date, addresses and highlights follow below.Date – Monday, August 5, 2024 - Online only bidding begins closing at 11am19042 Lahore Rd., Orange, VA 22960.4 BR/1 BA home on .25 +/- acre corner lot -- Public water -- Several storage sheds -- Nice yard -- Located only 1 mile from Rt. 20, 4 miles to downtown Orange, 6.5 miles to Rt. 522, and a short drive to Culpeper, Rt. 3, Fredericksburg and Richmond, VA!!Date – Monday, August 5, 2024 - Online only bidding begins closing at 12pm22361 U.S.1, Ruther Glen, VA 22546 (NOTE: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. Auction property is adjacent to this address.).12.98 +/- acres of land zoned B-1 -- 620' +/- of Rt. 1 frontage & 920' +/- of I-95 frontage -- Located 2 miles from the I-95 (Exit 104) that features 2 major travel centers (Loves & Flying J), 4.5 miles from Ladysmith I-95 Exit # 110, 9 miles from Kings Dominion and 25 miles from Fredericksburg to the North & Richmond to the South.For more highlights and details, visit or contact Tony Wilson at (540-748-1359).The online real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

