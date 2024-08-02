(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Ventilators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Neonatal Ventilators is estimated at US$413.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$568.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the neonatal ventilators market is driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of preterm births and the rising incidence of neonatal respiratory disorders are primary drivers of market demand. Advances in medical technology and neonatal care practices have expanded the capabilities and effectiveness of ventilators, making them indispensable in NICUs. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the importance of early intervention and specialized care for preterm infants is propelling the adoption of neonatal ventilators. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and increased government funding for neonatal care are also contributing to market growth.

The Invasive Ventilators segment is expected to reach US$374.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The Non-Invasive Ventilators segment is also set to grow at 6.7% CAGR over the analysis period. The U.S. market is estimated at $112.7 Million in 2023, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $115.4 Million by 2030.

Neonatal Ventilators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Increasing Prevalence of Preterm Births Propels Demand for Neonatal Ventilators

Advances in Medical Technology Strengthen Business Case for Advanced Ventilation Solutions

Rising Incidence of Neonatal Respiratory Disorders Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Development of Non-Invasive Ventilation Methods Drives Adoption in NICUs

Integration of Real-Time Monitoring and Feedback Mechanisms Generates Demand for Modern Ventilators

User-Friendly Interfaces and Advanced Alarm Systems Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Ongoing Research and Development in Lung-Protective Strategies Propel Market Growth

Rise of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Expands Market Reach

Technological Innovations in Sensor Technology Drive Market Dynamics

Focus on Reducing Ventilation-Induced Lung Injury Generates Demand for Advanced Ventilation Techniques Increasing Number of NICUs and Neonatal Care Centers Expands Market Opportunity

