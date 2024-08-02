Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Market To Surpass USD 750.3 Million By 2034, Driven By Growth In Telemedicine And Preventive Care | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. handheld ultrasound scanner is set to grow at a 2.5% CAGR through 2034, driven by integration with mobile apps, rising preventive healthcare screens, and demand for portable diagnostics. Discover with FMI Why Handheld Portable Ultrasound Scanners Are Safer and Better than Conventional Wired Scanners!

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global handheld ultrasound scanner market is anticipated to surpass USD 511.8 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of USD 750.3 million by 2034. The handheld ultrasound scanner market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2024 to 2034.



Manufacturers of handheld ultrasound scanners have great potential as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring become more prevalent. Healthcare practitioners can reach a wider audience through these tools and capitalize on the expanding telehealth solutions industry. Businesses can satisfy the growing demand for remote diagnoses and consultations by providing handheld ultrasound scanners with telemedicine capabilities. This can boost their market share and income streams.

Get Recently Updated Sample Report:

The focus on screening programs and preventative care offers manufacturers of handheld ultrasound scanners a chance to fill gaps in the healthcare industry. Companies can present themselves as partners in preventive healthcare programs and drive consumer uptake and market penetration by creating equipment specifically designed for rapid and focused screenings. The commercial relevance and competitiveness of portable ultrasound scanners are increased by this deliberate focus on preventative care, which aligns with changing healthcare trends and regulatory requirements.

Handheld ultrasound scanners are becoming a trend among physicians and non-radiologists, and the device provides ease of usage by connecting via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi with the concerned devices such as mobile phones or tablets. Handheld ultrasound devices enable quick and simple picture transmission to any medical facility and offer better connectivity systems.

Over the forecast period, it is estimated that favorable government policies for start-up businesses such as the establishment of new manufacturing facilities and novel medical device manufacturing by top players in emerging nations, will fuel the expansion of the market.

Manufacturers are concentrating more on developing handheld ultrasound scanners since these devices feature crystal-to-patient technology, which improves ultrasound wave penetration and produces a sharp and clear echo that generates precise images, in consideration of patient comfort. This lucrative factor would further boost sales in the global handheld ultrasound scanners market

Key Takeaways from the Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Market Report:



The global handheld ultrasound scanner market size expanded at an 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The color scanner segment holds 61% of market shares in 2024.

The hospitals segment captured 37% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 2.5% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 1.50% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Malaysia is estimated to surge at a 4.7% CAGR through 2034. The market size in India is expected to increase at a 5.70% CAGR through 2034.



Which are the Factors Restraining the Demand for Handheld Ultrasound Scanners?

The high price of portable ultrasound scanners is anticipated to impede market expansion. Surgery and non-invasive urological therapies are particularly costly, making them exorbitantly expensive for those in the middle- and lower-income groups. Additionally, non-invasive treatments need multiple sessions to produce the right outcomes, which would drive the entire cost of the procedure and will hinder growth in the handheld ultrasound scanners market.

It is less accurate to measure greater bladder volumes with a portable ultrasound bladder scanner, which is anticipated to restrain market expansion. Ultrasound scanners help to insert the needle into internal body parts. Due to false detection, there are chances of inserting a needle into the wrong place, and this could potentially cause instances of mortality. These limitations together can affect the market on a global scale and will hinder expansion over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

The handheld ultrasound scanner market is intensely competitive, featuring prominent players such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips Healthcare leading due to product innovation and brand reputation. Startups add to the vitality by proposing specific solutions. Telehealth integration, business alliances, and regulatory compliance are critical battlegrounds. In the regional context, particularly in Asia, local businesses adjust their products to meet unique market demands.

Recent Developments:



In January 2024, Clarius Mobile Health announced the release of their breakthrough Clarius PAL HD3 wireless portable whole-body ultrasound scanner in Australia. Clarius is as tiny as an iPhone and works with iOS and Android cellphones, enabling simple patient transfers.

In September 2023, Exo introduced an AI-powered Iris System. Iris' portable probe has a 150-degree field of view, which the developer says can encompass a full liver or fetus and a depth of 30 centimeters. In August 2023, GE Healthcare introduced Vscan Air SL, a dual-headed, handheld, wireless ultrasound imaging system designed for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments at the point of care and CardioVisio. This digital tool assists clinicians in making treatment decisions for patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).



Checkout the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

Note from the Analysts:

"Success in the quickly changing handheld ultrasound scanner market depends on technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and technological agility. The three main factors that drive market influence are customization, regulatory compliance, and integration with telemedicine systems. To prosper in this dynamic environment, manufacturers must remain flexible to adapt to shifting consumer demands and legal obligations." opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players in the Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Market:



GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Samsung Medison

Mindray Medical International Limited

Esaote S.p.A. Clarius Mobile Health

Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Market Segmentation:

By Modality:



Wired Wireless

By Display:



Black & White Display Color Display

By End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Japan



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market size value is forecast to total USD 139.9 million in 2024. Global sales of portable ultrasound bladder scanners will likely rise at 3.1% CAGR, totaling a valuation of USD 188.8 million by 2034.

The global veterinary ultrasound scanner market share is set for significant expansion, with an anticipated valuation of USD 198.1 million by 2023. The market displays a significant trend, featuring a CAGR of 3.7%, expected to endure until 2033. The consistent growth forecasts indicate that the global veterinary ultrasound scanner market is poised to achieve an impressive valuation of USD 284.8 million by 2033.

The global ultrasound biometry devices market sales were valued at around USD 167.1 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register 4.0% CAGR and top a valuation of USD 257.1 Million by 2032.

The automated breast ultrasound systems market demand is estimated to capture a valuation of USD 1.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.23 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 14% by 2033.

Newly-released ultrasound devices market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of the Ultrasound Devices market in 2032 are to hit at USD 6.6 billion. With a CAGR of 7%, the projected market growth from 2022 to 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

The global portable cardiology ultrasound equipment market development is currently pegged at a market value of USD 2.08 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow significantly between 2022 and 2032 by registering a fair CAGR of 5%. By the end of these forecast years, the overall value of the market is poised to reach USD 3.39 Billion.

The contrast-enhanced ultrasound market outlook is estimated to be USD 5,243.3 million in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market will expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around USD 9,214.3 million by 2033.

The global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market overview is likely to reach a revenue of about USD 646.1 million by 2033, up from USD 316.8 million in 2023 moving forward with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The ultrasound conductivity gel market forecast is estimated to be worth USD 321.7 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of the forecast period, the market value is predicted to hit USD 615.3 million.

The nuclear imaging equipment market trends are estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2024 and 2034. The nuclear imaging equipment market size is expected to expand from USD 3 billion in 2024 to USD 5.1 billion through 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube