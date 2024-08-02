عربي


40 Irregular Migrants From Latvia Detained In Lithuania

8/2/2024 7:45:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Vilnius, Aug 2 (IANS) Forty illegal migrants were detained in Lithuania's Utena County after they entered the country from the border with Latvia, and three people were still on the run, the Lithuanian Police said on Friday.

According to Baltic News Service, Utena District Police stopped two vans on Friday in the town of Daugailiai and the village of Vaikutenai carrying 43 irregular migrants from Latvia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police detained 40 migrants. The report said the other three fled and have not yet been apprehended.

Two police officers were reportedly slightly injured during the detentions.

Investigations are underway.

