(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UXness - UX events, UX articles, UX books, UX courses

UXness mobile app

UXness logo

UXness: An Emerging UX Blog for UX Designers, Democratizing Design Education Globally

LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UXness , a trailblazing in user experience design education, has swiftly evolved from a humble blog into a global hub, revolutionizing how UX design knowledge is accessed and shared. With a mission to democratize UX education, UXness has become a beacon for both budding and seasoned UX designers worldwide.UXness is proud to announce its impressive reach and impact:- 20,000 Monthly Active Readers: UXness has captured the attention of a dedicated audience spanning 150 countries, making it a truly global platform for UX enthusiasts.- 300+ UX Design Articles: With a rich repository of over 300 expertly crafted articles, UXness has amassed more than 2 million views, offering insights into the ever-evolving world of UX design.- Engagement Milestone: In 2023 alone, readers spent a collective 251,000+ minutes absorbing content on UXness, demonstrating the platform's value and appeal to the design community.- A Growing Community: The UXness community continues to expand, now encompassing over 40,000 UX enthusiasts from around the globe, all united by a passion for user-centered design.A Comprehensive Resource for UX DesignUXness is more than just a blog-it's a comprehensive resource hub offering an array of tools and information to empower UX designers:- UX Articles: Covering the latest trends, techniques, and insights in UX design.- UX Events : Keeping the community informed about upcoming events and opportunities for networking and learning.- UX Tools: Showcasing the latest and most effective tools for enhancing design processes.- UX Courses : Providing access to educational resources for skill development.- UX Books: Recommending essential reading for UX professionals.- UX Jobs: Connecting job seekers with exciting opportunities in the UX field.- UX Insights: Offering expert perspectives and analysis on industry developments.All these resources are available completely free of charge, embodying UXness's commitment to making UX design education accessible to everyone.Ranked among the top UX blogs globally, UXness is a testament to the power of community-driven knowledge sharing. By removing barriers to education, UXness is shaping the future of UX design, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.For more information about UXness and to explore its resources, visit .Team UXnessEmail: ...About UXness:UXness is a leading platform dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible resources for UX design education. Founded with a vision to democratize UX knowledge, UXness has rapidly grown into a global learning hub, serving thousands of UX enthusiasts and professionals worldwide. With a diverse range of content and tools, UXness is committed to fostering a community of innovation and learning in the UX field.

Team UXness

UXness

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other