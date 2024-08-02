Scandal Sidelines Favorite, Cavaliere Rises As Paes’S Pick

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eduardo Paes, the incumbent mayor of Rio de Janeiro, has officially chosen Eduardo Cavaliere as his vice mayoral candidate for the 2024 municipal election.



This decision, announced on August 1, 2024, marks a significant moment in Rio's landscape.



Paes, a member of the Social Party (PSD), opted for Cavaliere, a 29-year-old state deputy and former Secretary of Environment and Chief of Staff in the municipal government.



Cavaliere's selection came after Pedro Paulo, a deputy and Paes's long-time ally, withdrew from consideration due to a personal scandal involving a private video.



Pedro Paulo, initially the favorite for the vice-mayoral position, decided to step aside. He wanted to protect his family from potential exploitation related to the scandal.







Additionally, this move allowed Paes to present a clean, unblemished candidate in Cavaliere, who has no controversial history.



Paes praised Pedro Paulo for prioritizing his family, which increased public respect for both politicians.



Choosing Cavaliere reflects Paes's strategic planning for the future. Paes has expressed interest in running for the state governorship in 2026.



If re-elected as mayor in 2024, he would need to leave the mayoral office mid-term to pursue the governorship, making Cavaliere's role crucial.



By selecting a trusted ally like Cavaliere, Paes ensures continuity in governance and maintains his political influence in Rio.

Political Landscape

This decision also highlights the internal dynamics within the PSD and its alliances. The PSD, founded in 2011 by São Paulo mayor Gilberto Kassab, unites dissidents from various political parties.



It has become a major force for centrism in Brazil. The PT (Workers' Party ) had requested the vice-mayoral slot, but Paes's choice of Cavaliere indicates a preference for maintaining a strong, cohesive party line.



This move ensures that the PSD retains significant control over the city's administration. Cavaliere, despite his youth, has demonstrated a significant commitment to Rio.



His roles as Secretary of Environment and Chief of Staff showcased his ability to handle administrative responsibilities effectively.



However, his relationship with other legislators has been strained. He was not always receptive to their concerns during his tenure in the municipal government.

Public Reception and Future Prospects

The 2024 Rio de Janeiro municipal election, scheduled for October 6, 2024, will be a critical test for this new political duo.



If no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes in the first round, a runoff will occur on October 27, 2024. The elected mayor and vice mayor will serve from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2028.



Paes's administration has garnered a 59.6% approval rating, according to a November 2023 poll by Paraná Pesquisas.



This approval, coupled with strategic political moves, positions him favorably for re-election.



However, the strained relationships between Cavaliere and other legislators could pose challenges.

Conclusion

Eduardo Paes's choice of Eduardo Cavaliere as his running mate is a calculated move aimed at ensuring political continuity and stability in Rio de Janeiro.



This decision underscores the importance of strategic alliances, clean political records, and long-term planning in the city's governance.



As Rio de Janeiro approaches the 2024 municipal election, the political landscape remains dynamic, with Paes and Cavaliere at the forefront of this pivotal moment.

