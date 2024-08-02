Gunnr Launches New Scopes To Lead The Market With Superior Performance

(MENAFN- B2Press) New generation sights: the perfect combination of German Schott glass and 7075 aluminum alloy

California, USA

- Gunnr, a riflescope manufacturer, announced the launch of a new riflescope series today. The new scope adopts German Schott extra-low dispersion glass and 7075 aviation aluminum alloy, aiming to provide shooting enthusiasts with a clearer and more accurate aiming experience.

Gunnr's new scope uses German SCHOTT Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass to ensure an overall light transmittance of up to 92%. This excellent optical performance can effectively eliminate visible dispersion even at magnifications up to 10x, so that the sight field is always clear and unmistakable. Data shows that in most cases the dispersion is almost zero, providing the ultimate color reproduction and clarity.

In addition, the body of the new scope is made of 7075 aviation aluminum alloy. Compared with the commonly used 6 series aluminum alloy on the market, the tensile strength of 7075 aluminum alloy has increased by 84.5% and the yield strength has increased by 82.2%. This means that Gunnr scopes are not only more durable, but also can maintain excellent performance in various extreme environments.

Gunnr has also equipped the new scope with an advanced Zero-Stop function. This allows you to easily return to the preset zero point without counting the number of twists, greatly simplifying the adjustment and aiming process. The multi-function tower cover design has a turret cap lock, which can effectively prevent accidental contact. At the same time, the clear mechanical feedback design allows the shooter to easily recognize the adjustment value when adjusting, ensuring that all operations are accurate.

Gunnr's founder said, "We are committed to providing cutting-edge aiming technology to shooting enthusiasts. The new scope launched this time not only makes great strides in optical performance and materials, but also provides users with an innovative design. convenience and reliability. "

Gunnr's new scope allows shooters to accurately measure distances at any magnification, and the reticle expands with the field of view, allowing shooters to aim accurately at any magnification. The excellent optical path design, FFP(first focal plane) and advanced lenses provide shooters with clear vision even in the harshest environments.

The release of this new product marks another important milestone in the field of riflescopes for Gunnr. By introducing German Schott glass and 7075 aviation aluminum alloy, Gunnr has once again demonstrated its leadership in innovation and product quality.

For more information, please visit Gunnr's official website at gogunnr.

About Gunnr:

Gunnr was founded by a team with extensive shooting experience and expertise and is headquartered in Ontario, California. We are dedicated to providing shooting enthusiasts with reliable, feature-rich riflescopes with unconditional excellence. With a "no compromise" spirit, we adhere to standards that exceed industry standards and incorporate advanced materials and technologies into our design and manufacturing processes. Every component is carefully selected and assembled. We offer a lifetime warranty so you can focus on your goals while we take care of the rest. Gunnr, no compromise. For more information, visit gogunnr or follow Gunnr on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

