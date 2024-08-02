Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj Enter Mixed Team Archery Quarterfinals With Stellar Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling contest at the Paris 2024, the Indian recurve mixed team, comprising Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara, showcased an outstanding performance to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

The duo triumphed over their Indonesian counterparts, Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu, with a score of 5-1 (37-36, 38-38, 38-37) on Friday.

The Indian pair demonstrated remarkable consistency, with both archers frequently hitting 9s and 10s throughout the match.

The turning point came when Ankita Bhakat elevated her performance, delivering three consecutive 10s in her final attempts, which proved decisive in sealing their victory.

Ankita's exceptional display in the closing stages of the match ensured the Indian team's progression to the last eight.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place later in the day, where Ankita and Dhiraj will aim to continue their winning momentum.