(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance World 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference will serve as a knowledge-sharing and networking platform, providing a unique opportunity for researchers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and regulatory authorities to come together and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in pharmacovigilance. By sharing experiences and best practices, we aim to enhance global drug safety and improve patient outcomes.
Welcome to the Pharmacovigilance World 2024, your active participation will contribute to the advancement of drug safety practices. Together, let us strive towards a safer and more vigilant healthcare system that prioritizes patient well-being and ensures the continued benefit of medications worldwide.
As medical science advances, so does our understanding of drug safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring its usage. In recent years, pharmacovigilance has gained significant attention and importance due to the growing complexity of drug therapies, the emergence of new medicines, and the increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies. This has led to a greater emphasis on monitoring the safety profiles of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from pre-marketing clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance.
The need for effective pharmacovigilance systems becomes even more crucial as the global population continues to expand, resulting in an increased consumption of medications. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can have severe consequences, leading to hospitalizations, prolonged treatments, and in some cases, even fatalities.
Therefore, it is imperative to enhance our understanding of ADRs, identify potential risks, and implement appropriate risk mitigation strategies. To efficiently address these challenges, collaboration between international regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients is essential. With a strong focus on patient safety as well as public health and by creating an interconnected network of experts from around the world who are dedicated to advancing our understanding of drug safety and pharmacovigilance, we can create a robust system.
Throughout the conference, we will delve into various topics such as signal detection and management, adverse event reporting and analysis, risk assessment, benefit-risk evaluation, regulatory updates, collaboration and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in pharmacovigilance.
Our esteemed panel of speakers, comprising leading experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies, will present their research findings, share case studies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The conference will also feature interactive networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and enabling the exchange of ideas.
Conference Streams Include
Global PV & Methodologies Data Management & Analytics in PV PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning Safety Signals & Management Pharmacovigilance Regulations Risk Management Patient-Centric Drug Safety Case Management Quality & Compliance Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Medical Devices Safety Adverse Drug Reactions
KEY DISCUSSIONS WE'LL BE EXPLORING
Pharmacovigilance and globalization Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world Women and child healthcare medicines and pharmacovigilance Patient-centric approaches in PV Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations Harmonization and pharmacovigilance Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance PV regulations and challenges Benefit-risk management strategies Risk management and minimization Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Adverse drug reactions reporting Signal detection and post-authorization safety Good Pharmacovigilance Practices Innovative approaches to drug safety Strategies to improve PV Real-World Evidence in PV Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation Other emerging technologies in PV
Agenda:
Wednesday - 11th September 2024 -
08:15 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks
Strengthening Pharmacovigilance Systems and Practices
09:00 - Improving Drug Safety Through Adverse Event Detection with Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI
Jordi Casanellas Jordi Casanellas Head of Language AI
Bayer
09:25 - Failure Modes in Pharmacovigilance Systems
Andrew Cooper Andrew Cooper Director, Pharmacovigilance Quality Assurance
GSK
09:50 - Practical considerations for creating a proactive safety and pharmacovigilance plan
10:15 - The Intersection of Digital Health and Pharmacovigilance for Enhanced Drug Safety
Daniela Bernardini Daniela Bernardini Country Patient Safety Head
Novartis Italia
10:40 - Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
11:00 - Booked for Linguamatics
11:30 - Creating and Implementing a Global Signal Management Tool
David Jones David Jones Director
Pfizer
11:55 - Leveraging Expertise at PV Affiliates: Enhancing Decision Making through Cross-Functional Collaboration
Begum Benli Peker Begum Benli Peker Head of Patient Safety Netherlands & EU Hub
Bristol Myers Squibb
12:20 - Impact of the Harmonisation of PV Regulations in the Post Covid-19 Pandemic Era.
Kinga Faulkner Kinga Faulkner Drug Safety Lead
Roche
12:45 - Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths
13:25 - Elevating Drug Safety: The Crucial Role of Quality Case Processing in Pharmacovigilance
Laura Arce Mora Laura Arce Mora Senior Country Safety Lead Central America and Caribbean
Pfizer
13:50 - New challenges for pharmacovigilance: how become a strategic function for business
Andrea Oliva Andrea Oliva Head of pharmacovigilance, Italy
Viatris
14:15 - Panel Discussion - Integrated Drug Safety Surveillance Systems: Fostering Collaboration for Enhanced Pharmacovigilance
Gurpreet Singh Gurpreet Singh Vice President, Managing Director Integrated Safety
IQVIA
Nadia Hussain Nadia Hussain PV Operations Manager (Deputy ASR)
AbbVie
Jordi Casanellas Jordi Casanellas Head of Language AI
Bayer
14:45 - Diverse Approaches to Communication in Pharmacovigilance: Examining Risk Minimization Measures Across Different Countries
Nick Nikberg Nick Nikberg Senior Patient Safety Specialist
AstraZeneca
15:10 - Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking
Refresh with a tea or coffee break, using this time to continue networking. It's a perfect opportunity to discuss ideas, share experiences, and connect with fellow attendees in a relaxed setting.
15:30 - Auditing Pharmacovigilance Automation
Sophie Keddie Sophie Keddie Compliance Senior Manager
Amgen
15:55 - Revolutionizing Signal Detection: Cutting-Edge Techniques and Strategic Breakthroughs
Zina Sadeq Zina Sadeq Director, Regional PV & Alliance Management
Amicus Therapeutics
16:20 - Mastering Compliance and Best Practices in Drug Safety Monitoring
Marianne Banoub Marianne Banoub Regional Head, Pharmacovigialcne and Quality Assurance
NewBridge Pharmaceuticals
16:45 - Elevating Pharmacovigilance Systems: Achieving Excellence in Audit and Inspection Readiness
Valentina Mancini Valentina Mancini Senior Director Pharmacovigilance, QPPV
Shionogi Europe
17:10 - Case Study on Emerging safety issue management
Arun Ravindran Arun Ravindran Patient Safety Physician - Immunology
UCB
17:35 - Interactive Breakout Round Table Discussion
18:05 - Chair Person's Closing remarks
18:15 - Networking Drinks Session - Unwind with Evening Drinks and Engaging Conversations
Thursday - 12th September 2024
08:15 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks
Global Strategies and Future Directions in Drug Safety
09:00 - PSMF - Pharmacovigilance system master file
Tea Babic Tea Babic Director, PV Audits and Inspections
Teva Pharmaceuticals
09:25 - Leveraging Big Data for Adverse Drug Event Identification and Interaction Detection
Quentin Darrasse Quentin Darrasse Data Strategy Principal
Roche
09:50 - Industry Frontiers in Pharmacovigilance: Advancing Post-Marketing Signal Detection and Management
Maria Maddalena Lino Maria Maddalena Lino Safety risk Lead Director
Pfizer
10:15 - An industrial perspective: Post-marketing Signal Detection and management
Nadia Hussain Nadia Hussain PV Operations Manager (Deputy ASR)
AbbVie
10:40 - Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
11:10 - Mandatory Hospital ADR Reporting Under Protecting Canadians from Unsafe Drugs Act (Vanessa's Law): A New Era for Canadian Pharmacovigilance
Manar Hammood Manar Hammood Founder & Director of PV Operations
Zenith PV
11:25 - Enhancing Pharmacovigilance Compliance: Strategies for Effective Risk Management and CAPA Implementation
Erika Barbarosie Erika Barbarosie Associate Director PV Compliance
Gilead Sciences
11:50 - Vigilance of drug-device combinations (DDC)
Ana Mendonca Ana Mendonca Sr. Vigilance Process Manager
Novartis
12:20 - Elevating Pharmacovigilance Systems: Achieving Excellence in Audit and Inspection Readiness
Smruti Kothari Smruti Kothari Associate Director, Pharmacovigilance Quality Operations
AstraZeneca Alexion Rare Disease Unit
12:45 - Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths
13:25 - Implementing a Robust Pharmacovigilance System: From Risk Management to Regulatory Reporting
Lauren Becnel Lauren Becnel Head of Strategic Planning, Business Operations & Patient Advocacy
Pfizer
13:50 - The Role of Technology in Modern Pharmacovigilance: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy
Stefanie Amend-Mall Stefanie Amend-Mall Director Patient Safety HUB Europe
Sandoz
14:20 - International harmonization and drug regulatory requirement
Teresa Saragoca Teresa Saragoca Technical Manager & Regulatory Affairs Director
Italfarmaco
14:50 - Re-designing of Pharmacovigilance system to augment patient safety
Raghda Mohamed Raghda Mohamed Patient Safety Cluster Lead - Middle East and Turkey / Global patient Safety Evaluation
Takeda
15:20 - Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking
15:40 - Pharmacoepidemiology and Real-World Evidence (RWE) Generation
David Gillen David Gillen Chief Medical Officer
Norgine
16:10 - AI & Machine Learning's Game-Changing Role in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety
Sanjeev Srivastav Sanjeev Srivastav Signal Management Lead
BioNTech SE
16:40 - Unintentional Adverse Event Generaton
Dawn Mucci Dawn Mucci Senior Manager, Global Regulatory & Drug Safety Alliance Management
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
17:10 - Panel Discussion - Unleashing the Potential: Digital Transformation in Pharmacovigilance - Opportunities, Challenges, and Future Directions
17:50 - Closing remarks
End the conference with the Chairperson's closing remarks, summarizing key insights and leaving attendees with final thoughts to inspire ongoing engagement and action.
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02082024004107003653ID1108509629