This conference will serve as a knowledge-sharing and networking platform, providing a unique opportunity for researchers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, representatives, and regulatory authorities to come together and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in pharmacovigilance. By sharing experiences and best practices, we aim to enhance global drug safety and improve patient outcomes.

Welcome to the Pharmacovigilance World 2024, your active participation will contribute to the advancement of drug safety practices. Together, let us strive towards a safer and more vigilant healthcare system that prioritizes patient well-being and ensures the continued benefit of medications worldwide.

As medical science advances, so does our understanding of drug safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring its usage. In recent years, pharmacovigilance has gained significant attention and importance due to the growing complexity of drug therapies, the emergence of new medicines, and the increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies. This has led to a greater emphasis on monitoring the safety profiles of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from pre-marketing clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance.

The need for effective pharmacovigilance systems becomes even more crucial as the global population continues to expand, resulting in an increased consumption of medications. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can have severe consequences, leading to hospitalizations, prolonged treatments, and in some cases, even fatalities.

Therefore, it is imperative to enhance our understanding of ADRs, identify potential risks, and implement appropriate risk mitigation strategies. To efficiently address these challenges, collaboration between international regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients is essential. With a strong focus on patient safety as well as public health and by creating an interconnected network of experts from around the world who are dedicated to advancing our understanding of drug safety and pharmacovigilance, we can create a robust system.

Throughout the conference, we will delve into various topics such as signal detection and management, adverse event reporting and analysis, risk assessment, benefit-risk evaluation, regulatory updates, collaboration and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in pharmacovigilance.

Our esteemed panel of speakers, comprising leading experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies, will present their research findings, share case studies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The conference will also feature interactive networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and enabling the exchange of ideas.

Conference Streams Include



Global PV & Methodologies

Data Management & Analytics in PV

PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning

Safety Signals & Management

Pharmacovigilance Regulations

Risk Management

Patient-Centric Drug Safety

Case Management

Quality & Compliance

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing

Medical Devices Safety Adverse Drug Reactions

KEY DISCUSSIONS WE'LL BE EXPLORING



Pharmacovigilance and globalization

Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world

Women and child healthcare medicines and pharmacovigilance

Patient-centric approaches in PV

Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations

Harmonization and pharmacovigilance

Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance

Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

PV regulations and challenges

Benefit-risk management strategies

Risk management and minimization

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Adverse drug reactions reporting

Signal detection and post-authorization safety

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices

Innovative approaches to drug safety

Strategies to improve PV

Real-World Evidence in PV

Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation Other emerging technologies in PV

Agenda:

Wednesday - 11th September 2024 -

08:15 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks

Strengthening Pharmacovigilance Systems and Practices

09:00 - Improving Drug Safety Through Adverse Event Detection with Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI

Jordi Casanellas Jordi Casanellas Head of Language AI

Bayer

09:25 - Failure Modes in Pharmacovigilance Systems

Andrew Cooper Andrew Cooper Director, Pharmacovigilance Quality Assurance

GSK

09:50 - Practical considerations for creating a proactive safety and pharmacovigilance plan

10:15 - The Intersection of Digital Health and Pharmacovigilance for Enhanced Drug Safety

Daniela Bernardini Daniela Bernardini Country Patient Safety Head

Novartis Italia

10:40 - Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

11:00 - Booked for Linguamatics

11:30 - Creating and Implementing a Global Signal Management Tool

David Jones David Jones Director

Pfizer

11:55 - Leveraging Expertise at PV Affiliates: Enhancing Decision Making through Cross-Functional Collaboration

Begum Benli Peker Begum Benli Peker Head of Patient Safety Netherlands & EU Hub

Bristol Myers Squibb

12:20 - Impact of the Harmonisation of PV Regulations in the Post Covid-19 Pandemic Era.

Kinga Faulkner Kinga Faulkner Drug Safety Lead

Roche

12:45 - Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths

13:25 - Elevating Drug Safety: The Crucial Role of Quality Case Processing in Pharmacovigilance

Laura Arce Mora Laura Arce Mora Senior Country Safety Lead Central America and Caribbean

Pfizer

13:50 - New challenges for pharmacovigilance: how become a strategic function for business

Andrea Oliva Andrea Oliva Head of pharmacovigilance, Italy

Viatris

14:15 - Panel Discussion - Integrated Drug Safety Surveillance Systems: Fostering Collaboration for Enhanced Pharmacovigilance

Gurpreet Singh Gurpreet Singh Vice President, Managing Director Integrated Safety

IQVIA

Nadia Hussain Nadia Hussain PV Operations Manager (Deputy ASR)

AbbVie

Jordi Casanellas Jordi Casanellas Head of Language AI

Bayer

14:45 - Diverse Approaches to Communication in Pharmacovigilance: Examining Risk Minimization Measures Across Different Countries

Nick Nikberg Nick Nikberg Senior Patient Safety Specialist

AstraZeneca

15:10 - Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking

Refresh with a tea or coffee break, using this time to continue networking. It's a perfect opportunity to discuss ideas, share experiences, and connect with fellow attendees in a relaxed setting.

15:30 - Auditing Pharmacovigilance Automation

Sophie Keddie Sophie Keddie Compliance Senior Manager

Amgen

15:55 - Revolutionizing Signal Detection: Cutting-Edge Techniques and Strategic Breakthroughs

Zina Sadeq Zina Sadeq Director, Regional PV & Alliance Management

Amicus Therapeutics

16:20 - Mastering Compliance and Best Practices in Drug Safety Monitoring

Marianne Banoub Marianne Banoub Regional Head, Pharmacovigialcne and Quality Assurance

NewBridge Pharmaceuticals

16:45 - Elevating Pharmacovigilance Systems: Achieving Excellence in Audit and Inspection Readiness

Valentina Mancini Valentina Mancini Senior Director Pharmacovigilance, QPPV

Shionogi Europe

17:10 - Case Study on Emerging safety issue management

Arun Ravindran Arun Ravindran Patient Safety Physician - Immunology

UCB

17:35 - Interactive Breakout Round Table Discussion

18:05 - Chair Person's Closing remarks

18:15 - Networking Drinks Session - Unwind with Evening Drinks and Engaging Conversations

Thursday - 12th September 2024

08:15 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks

Global Strategies and Future Directions in Drug Safety

09:00 - PSMF - Pharmacovigilance system master file

Tea Babic Tea Babic Director, PV Audits and Inspections

Teva Pharmaceuticals

09:25 - Leveraging Big Data for Adverse Drug Event Identification and Interaction Detection

Quentin Darrasse Quentin Darrasse Data Strategy Principal

Roche

09:50 - Industry Frontiers in Pharmacovigilance: Advancing Post-Marketing Signal Detection and Management

Maria Maddalena Lino Maria Maddalena Lino Safety risk Lead Director

Pfizer

10:15 - An industrial perspective: Post-marketing Signal Detection and management

Nadia Hussain Nadia Hussain PV Operations Manager (Deputy ASR)

AbbVie

10:40 - Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

11:10 - Mandatory Hospital ADR Reporting Under Protecting Canadians from Unsafe Drugs Act (Vanessa's Law): A New Era for Canadian Pharmacovigilance

Manar Hammood Manar Hammood Founder & Director of PV Operations

Zenith PV

11:25 - Enhancing Pharmacovigilance Compliance: Strategies for Effective Risk Management and CAPA Implementation

Erika Barbarosie Erika Barbarosie Associate Director PV Compliance

Gilead Sciences

11:50 - Vigilance of drug-device combinations (DDC)

Ana Mendonca Ana Mendonca Sr. Vigilance Process Manager

Novartis

12:20 - Elevating Pharmacovigilance Systems: Achieving Excellence in Audit and Inspection Readiness

Smruti Kothari Smruti Kothari Associate Director, Pharmacovigilance Quality Operations

AstraZeneca Alexion Rare Disease Unit

12:45 - Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths

13:25 - Implementing a Robust Pharmacovigilance System: From Risk Management to Regulatory Reporting

Lauren Becnel Lauren Becnel Head of Strategic Planning, Business Operations & Patient Advocacy

Pfizer

13:50 - The Role of Technology in Modern Pharmacovigilance: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy

Stefanie Amend-Mall Stefanie Amend-Mall Director Patient Safety HUB Europe

Sandoz

14:20 - International harmonization and drug regulatory requirement

Teresa Saragoca Teresa Saragoca Technical Manager & Regulatory Affairs Director

Italfarmaco

14:50 - Re-designing of Pharmacovigilance system to augment patient safety

Raghda Mohamed Raghda Mohamed Patient Safety Cluster Lead - Middle East and Turkey / Global patient Safety Evaluation

Takeda

15:20 - Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking

15:40 - Pharmacoepidemiology and Real-World Evidence (RWE) Generation

David Gillen David Gillen Chief Medical Officer

Norgine

16:10 - AI & Machine Learning's Game-Changing Role in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety

Sanjeev Srivastav Sanjeev Srivastav Signal Management Lead

BioNTech SE

16:40 - Unintentional Adverse Event Generaton

Dawn Mucci Dawn Mucci Senior Manager, Global Regulatory & Drug Safety Alliance Management

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

17:10 - Panel Discussion - Unleashing the Potential: Digital Transformation in Pharmacovigilance - Opportunities, Challenges, and Future Directions

17:50 - Closing remarks

End the conference with the Chairperson's closing remarks, summarizing key insights and leaving attendees with final thoughts to inspire ongoing engagement and action.

