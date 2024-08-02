The Truth Behind Bollywood's Biggest Fight: Raghav Juyal & Harshvardhan Rane's Brawl Was A Prank

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The past day has been a whirlwind as a leaked on-set showing Action Stars Raghav Juyal and Harshvardhan Rane in a physical fight went viral. The leaked clip showed an intense clash and a physical fight between the two actors, leaving the whole set in chaos.



Raghav Juyal and Harshvardhan Rane's fight - stunt orchestrated by Flipkart





However, it has now been revealed by both actors that the fight was an elaborate prank designed to shock everyone on set. The highlight of the stunt? The moto edge 50 smartphone, which remained indestructible amidst the intense action drama.







The Action Hero's Fight That Scared Bollywood Was Not Real? | Raghav Juyal & Harshvardhan Rane





The full video, released today, captures the actors in a dramatic Bollywood-style brawl, complete with stomping, throwing props, and battling over the moto edge 50. Despite the intense action, the phone remained unscathed, proving its resilience. The prank served to showcase the moto edge 50's military-grade durability, making it the toughest and most durable phone of 2024.





Raghav Juyal, renowned for his dynamic roles in reality shows and his recent action film Kill, and Harshvardhan Rane, acclaimed for his performances in Sanam Teri Kasam and the recent release Dange, proved to be the perfect pairing for this bold campaign. Their compelling performances have not only captivated audiences but also made a memorable impact.





“We aimed to create an unforgettable experience,” said a campaign spokesperson .“The phone's indestructible nature is the key message, and what better way to test its toughness than by bringing in two tough Bollywood action heroes and showcasing a high-octane action scene?”





In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Flipkart continues to set the standard for marketing excellence. By crafting innovative and engaging content, the brand has garnered industry recognition, and anticipation is high for more clutter-breaking initiatives from Flipkart that will continue to redefine the boundaries of creativity and impact.





The moto edge 50 is designed for those who embrace adventure and demand high performance. With its military-grade protection, it's the perfect companion for those who seek both style and strength in their technology. Available now on Flipkart, the moto edge 50 is set to redefine toughness in the smartphone market.





