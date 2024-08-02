MCHOSE Unveils Its First Quick Disassembly Design CNC Aluminium Custom Mechanical Keyboard

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCHOSE, a highly recommended peripheral brand known among enthusiasts in China for its premium, high-performance products, unique style, and competitive pricing, is making its debut in the international market. Their first full CNC

aluminum custom mechanical keyboard, the GX87, will debut on Indiegogo starting at $59 beginning August 6th. As the world's first mass-produced full aluminum quick disassembly

TKL (Tenkeyless) custom mechanical keyboard, the GX87 is poised to drive a revolutionary shift in the pricing of the high-end mechanical keyboard market.

MCHOSE GX87 Mechanical Keyboard

Quick disassemble structure

Limited Dragon Theme Keycaps

The MCHOSE

GX87 stands out as the first-ever CNC aluminum prebuilt quick disassembly TKL mechanical keyboard. As a pioneering brand in the mass production of full aluminum custom mechanical keyboards, MCHOSE has partnered with top-tier supply chain resources in China to bring forth practical and cost-effective keyboard solutions. The introductory pricing of the GX87 sets a remarkably competitive stance against other brands, truly reflecting a sincere approach to enthusiasts worldwide.

The GX87 design incorporates extensive suggestions from MCHOSE's dedicated fans. One of the standout features is its quick-release function, allowing users to dismantle the top frame without screws in seconds. This innovative feature, combined with a full CNC aluminum body with 180 mesh surfacing, hot-swappable switches, and advanced QMK/VIA support for extensive customization, makes the MCHOSE GX87 ideal for tech enthusiasts.

This new launch comprises three versions: Lite, Max, and Ultra, catering to diverse user needs. The key distinctions among the versions lie in the switches, structures, and surface treatment processes, resulting in varying price points. This variety enables users to select the configuration that aligns best with their preferences.

In celebration of the GX87 launch, MCHOSE is also releasing six exclusive keycap sets themed around the Chinese zodiac Year of the Lonng: Joy Dargon, Courage Dargon, Wisdom Dargon, Wealth Dargon, Harmony Dargon, and Vitality Dargon, each symbolizing auspicious blessings. Early backers on Indiegogo will

have the chance to receive a complimentary random keycap blind box valued at $29 with their order. Among these, the super lucky ones might even secure the rare $99 Joy Dargon keycap box, limited to just 99 units globally.



Price & Availability:

The MCHOSE GX87 will open for pre-orders on Indiegogo from August 6th onwards. Early backers will have the chance to access exclusive offers and be among the first to experience the GX87.

