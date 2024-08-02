Uruguay’S Labor Market: A June 2024 Snapshot

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's unemployment rate fell to 8.1% in June 2024, down from 8.5% in May, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).



This slight improvement suggests ongoing efforts to stabilize the amid various economic challenges.



In June 2024, the employment rate increased slightly to 58.6% from 58.5% in May.



Meanwhile, the activity rate, which measures the labor force's participation, decreased marginally to 63.8% from 63.9%.



These figures indicate a stable yet cautious labor market. Employment opportunities are slowly increasing, but overall participation in the labor force is slightly declining.



Compared to June 2023, the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points from 8.2%.







This slight increase indicates that while there have been improvements, the labor market still faces challenges.



Addressing these challenges is necessary to achieve significant reductions in unemployment.



Of the total employed population in June 2024, 9% were underemployed. Additionally, 21.7% were not registered with social security for their primary job.



These figures highlight ongoing issues with job quality and formal employment. These are critical areas for policy intervention.



Unemployment was lower in Montevideo, the capital, averaging 7.7%. In other regions, it averaged 8.5%.



This regional disparity underscores the need for targeted economic policies. Addressing the unique challenges faced by different areas within Uruguay is essential.

Comparison with Other Latin American Countries

When compared to other countries in the region, Uruguay's unemployment rate of 8.1% is relatively moderate.







Colombia: 10.3% (June 2024)



Chile: 8.7% (latest available data)



Mexico: 2.8% (latest available data)



Ecuador: 4.2% (latest available data)



Bolivia: 5.0% (April 2024)



Paraguay: 6.9% (March 2024)

Brazil: 6.9% (June 2024)



These figures show that while Uruguay's unemployment rate is higher than some countries like Mexico and Ecuador, it is lower than Colombia and Chile.This comparison highlights the diverse economic conditions across Latin America. Varying economic policies, labor market structures, and external economic pressures influence these conditions.ConclusionUruguay's labor market showed slight improvements in June 2024. The unemployment rate decreased, and the employment rate increased marginally.However, the issues of underemployment and lack of social security registration remain significant challenges.When compared to other Latin American countries, Uruguay's unemployment rate is moderate.However, the quality of employment remains a critical area for policy focus. Addressing these challenges will require targeted economic policies and labor market reforms.