The Middle East To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities To The Players In The Soft Flooring Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The carpet tiles segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, owing to their characteristic of providing easy access to telephone, electrical, computer wirings, and other sub-floor delivery systems, while having minimum operation disruption. These aspects will lead to higher product demand. They also provide elimination of any damage or unsightly appearance of the floor, which are usually associated with carpet and tiles cutting during the fitting of telephone and electric wires.

There has also been an increase in the of various commercial spaces such as airports, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, and other similar public-access buildings, which will lead to the rise in the demand for carpet tiles during the forecast period. The Middle East's soft flooring market is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher growth rate, owing to the rapid development of the construction industry in this region. Furthermore, there has been a rise in demand for anti-microbial, bleach resistant, and stain-proof carpet tiles from this region, which will further propel the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has pushed the world into recession. The global economy was already into a slowdown in the year 2019 as major economic trade powers were implying protectionist policies. However, the pandemic has ensured global lockdown practices, significantly impacting the international trade movement, consumer income, and real estate projects, further hampering the market growth.

Key Players



The Dixie Group, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries

Interface, Inc.

Trinseo S.A.

Engineered Floors LLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Bentley Mills, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Abbey Carpet and Floor

Tuftex

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.



Soft Flooring Market: Segmentation

By Product



Carpet Tiles

Broadloom

Area Rugs



By Material



Linoleum

Rubber

Vinyl



By Application



Commercial

Residential



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





