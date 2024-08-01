UNICEF: 52% Of Infants Worldwide Lack Of Access To Healthy Breastfeeding

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As August begins and World Breastfeeding Week commences, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that 52% of infants worldwide are not exclusively breastfed with healthy milk.

UNICEF and the World Organization (WHO) jointly announced this statistic in a statement marking“World Breastfeeding Week.”

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) supports children by improving the breastfeeding rate of infants, which can save the lives of more than 820 tons of children annually.

Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week coincides with the United Nations Food Program's report on“World Food Day,” saying that 3 million children in Afghanistan are malnourished.

The natural feeding of infants is so important that the World Health Organization and UNICEF have designated August 1 to 7 as World Breastfeeding Week and World Breastfeeding Day.

This comes amid the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has exacerbated due to poverty and poor economy in the country.

The situation is worsened by ongoing conflict and economic instability, further complicating efforts to provide essential humanitarian aid.

