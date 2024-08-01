Celebrating Black Joy And 90'S Nostalgia: Tha Block Party Vol. 8 Is Here

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Get Ready for an Unforgettable 90's Themed Celebration of Hip Hop, Culture, and Community

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The much-anticipated Tha Block Party Vol. 8 is set to take place this Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 11 AM to 5 PM at Flanner House (2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.). Organized by Dominic Dorsey of Don't Sleep, this year's event promises a vibrant celebration of Black joy with a nostalgic 90's twist.As always, Tha Block Party aims to highlight the best of Hip Hop culture and foster unity in addition to elevating black businesses through recycling the dollar within the community. The event is intentionally hosted during Black-Owned Business Month.. This year, the Vinyl Destination DJ Battle League will host the D.j. Skrill Memorial Heritage Cup Tournament, where 16 DJs will compete for a 3 ft tall gold trophy, $1000, and the ultimate bragging rights. The competition will set the stage for high-energy performances and fierce talent.The Black Onyx Management SoundStage will feature two electrifying emcee cyphers hosted by local sensation Miles Mason, DJ Long Green, and emerging rap legend Chuck Mason. These live performances are set to be a major highlight, showcasing the raw talent and dynamic energy of Indianapolis' music scene.Youth-2-Greatness Inc. will once again facilitate the 3-on-3 Youth and Young Adult Basketball Tournament, providing a platform for young athletes to shine. Additionally, the Kidz Zone will be in full swing with themed inflatable bounce houses and a mobile zip-line, courtesy of RecZone Indy and Morningstar African-centered Wellness Center.Community support remains a cornerstone of Tha Block Party. Cassandra Master BarberStylist of Beyond Basic Hair Studio will offer free haircuts and a Braid-A-Thon inside Flanner House. Meanwhile, the Southern Cross Lodge No. 39 F&AM PHA, in collaboration with Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies.The iCreate Podcast team will broadcast live from Cleo's Bodega & Cafe', and Midwest Leak Magazine will bring back the Soundcheck Connect, offering interviews with vendors, artists, and taste-makers outside the PMPHASE vendor marketplace. Attendees can explore over 150 Black-owned businesses, making it an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs.Food lovers are in for a treat at the Magnolia Angels Home Care Food Court, featuring over 11 food trucks and numerous vendors offering a variety of culinary delights. From savory to sweet, there's something to satisfy every palate.Best of all, admission is completely free! Don't miss out on this incredible day of community, culture, and celebration.For more information and updates, visit .About Tha Block Party: Tha Block Party, first created in 2016, was developed as an affordable platform for Black business owners to connect with consumers. It aims to strengthen the Black dollar while fostering a family-friendly, authentic, and unapologetically Afrocentric community environment. Tha Block Party is the original festival for Black-owned businesses, impacting and celebrating Black futures.For Media Inquiries: E.G.O. Entertainment Network for Dominic DorseyEmail: ... or ...Join us at Tha Block Party Vol. 8 for a day of Black joy, 90's vibes, and Hip Hop culture!

