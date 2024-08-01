GATORADE, MIAMI DOLPHINS AND TUA TAGOVAILOA CHAMPION YOUTH ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS FOR MIAMI STUDENTS THROUGH 'GET FIT FOR SCHOOL' PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade students attended Miami Dolphins' training camp, received donation of backpacks and school supplies from Gatorade as part of broader initiative to support local youth on the field and in the classroom

Gatorade, the world's most superior sports drink, gave Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade youth members a jumpstart on the new school year with a fun-filled "Get Fit for School" event hosted alongside the Miami Dolphins. While the Miami Dolphins geared up for the new football season, Gatorade empowered local Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami Dade middle school students ahead of the upcoming school year by helping remove barriers for participation in youth athletics and providing school supplies to set them up for success both on and off the field.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa surprised local youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade at the Gatorade“Get Fit for School” event to help distribute backpacks, school supplies and sports equipment on Thursday, August 1, 2024 in Miami, FL.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and alumni Twan Russell partner with Gatorade to help local students from Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade“Get Fit for School” with backpacks, school supplies and sports equipment on Thursday, August 1, 2024 in Miami, FL.

Strong evidence supports that physical activity and fitness levels are positively associated with cognitive performance and overall academic performance in youth.1 Young students involved in sports have lower school dropout rates, higher GPAs, up to 40% higher test scores than their counterparts and a statistically higher likelihood of attending college.2



After the students watched the Dolphins' train up close, they were surprised by star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who helped distribute the backpacks filled with school supplies and sports equipment.

"Giving back to the community and supporting youth is so important to me and my family," said Tagovailoa. "This is an exciting time of year as kids head back to school and football season gets underway, so it was great to have Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade at practice and spend time with them afterwards. Now they'll have Gatorade backpacks and supplies to get them ready to win the upcoming school year."

The Gatorade 'Get Fit For School' event is focused on advancing Gatorade's Equity in Sports initiative

designed to increase access to sports for underserved youth and educate communities on the importance of physical activity.

"Growing up in youth athletics helped shape me into the leader I am today by teaching me the power of hard work, perseverance and taking care of yourself both mentally and physically," said Heather Hoytink, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America – South Division. "With inspiration from our friends at the Miami Dolphins, I'm so proud to be able to help share the transformative power of sports with the students here in Florida, the birthplace of Gatorade."

The Miami event is part of a larger effort to support students in Florida as they prepare for the new academic school year. Adelante, PepsiCo's Hispanic Employee Resource Group, led fundraising throughout the summer to benefit nearly 500 students across the state involved with Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, the Universal Orlando Foundation Boys & Girls Club, and at local Miami schools in partnership with Jhoslen's Angels.

In addition, through a partnership with Gatorade's Equity in Sports and DICK's Foundation's Sports Matter program, the brand is helping drive youth sports participation throughout the community. The Sports Matter grants – totaling $10,000 – are supporting the Miami Marlins Foundation and the Miami Police Athletic League, two organizations that prioritize youth access to sports programming by lifting financial barriers and minimizing entry costs for local underserved areas of South Florida.

