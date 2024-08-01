Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWD). Investors who purchased CrowdStrike securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CRWD .

Investigation Details

Early in the morning of July 19, 2024, a software outage caused massive disruptions across numerous businesses, including banks, airlines, TV stations, healthcare providers, and hotels. The outage was quickly linked to a software update issued by CrowdStrike on Microsoft Windows systems. In a public statement, CrowdStrike's Chief Executive Officer acknowledged the Company's responsibility for the incident, stating:“We're deeply sorry for the impact that we've caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone affected by this.” As media outlets reported on the outage, CrowdStrike's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 19, 2024.

