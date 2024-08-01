AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS' AMBER IN AL FURJAN ENTERS FINAL CONSTRUCTION PHASE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 97% completion of Amber, its premium condominium project in Dubai's highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan. Comprising a mix of studios, and one, two and three-bedroom residences, Amber is set for completion in Q3 of 2024.

Amber's structure, blockwork, internal plaster, MEP, and HVAC are now fully completed, along with the tiling, swimming pool, and elevator works. External works and façade works are 90% and 98% complete, respectively. Overall finishes are now at 98%. The total workforce has reached 190.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We are excited to share the remarkable progress at Amber. Our proactive and meticulous strategy in material procurement and our partnerships with some of the most premier, renowned contractors and suppliers across the globe are propelling our progress forward, both in terms of speed and quality. As we near completion, our unwavering dedication to enhancing lives through the communities and properties we create remains central to our mission.”

Amber features several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children's play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, among others.

Situated in one of new Dubai's most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan – positioning it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city – Amber is nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores. In close proximity to Mohammed bin Zayed Road and with easy access to Al Furjan metro station, it is in one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate.

