Paris Bajaj Officials Visit Srinagar For The Official Launch Of NS 400

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Earlier this week, Paris Automobiles made waves in the motorcycle community by launching the highly anticipated NS 400z In Srinagar. Today, the company's officials arrived in Srinagar to officially introduce the new model to the local market, marking a significant moment for motorcycle enthusiasts in the region.

The event, held in the heart of Srinagar, saw key figures from Paris Bajaj, along with local dealers and bike aficionados, come together to celebrate the arrival of the NS 400. The motorcycle, which has already gained a reputation for its powerful performance and sleek design, was showcased in an elaborate unveiling ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the first to own the NS 400 in Srinagar is Irfan,. Sharing his experience, he said,“The NS 400 is everything I hoped for and more. The power, the handling, and the sheer thrill of riding it through the city streets and the open roads have been amazing. It's a game-changer, and I'm glad I made the decision to be one of the first owners.”

Regional Manager Sales & Service, Manpreet Singh and Naved Mohsin who spoke at the event, highlighted the company's excitement about bringing the NS 400 to Kashmir valley.“The response to the NS 400 has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to officially launch it here in Srinagar, a city with a deep appreciation for high-performance bikes. We are confident that the NS 400 will redefine the riding experience for many in this region.”

This event wouldn't have been possible without the support of Paris Automobiles Managing Director Mr. Hashim and General Manager Syed Mushtaq. Their dedication and commitment to bringing quality products to the local market have played a crucial role in the success of the NS 400 launch in Srinagar.

Read Also Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Launched In Srinagar, Irfan Leads As First Owner Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Dip 7% in June As Heatwave Curtails Showroom Visits

The Bajaj NS 400 features a robust engine and cutting-edge technology, making it a standout option in its segment. Its design, which combines aggression with elegance, is expected to appeal to a wide range of riders, from the adventurous to the style-conscious.

With the official launch now complete, the NS 400 is available at all Paris Bajaj dealerships across Kashmir. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest showroom to explore the new model and take advantage of the special offers available during the launch period.

This event underscores Paris Bajaj's commitment to expanding its presence in the region and offering products that resonate with the local market. The NS 400's arrival in Kashmir is set to elevate the standard for motorcycles in the area, offering an unparalleled riding experience to its customers.