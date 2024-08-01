Turkiye Coordinated Prisoner Exchange Deals Among 7 Countries -- AA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) successfully coordinated prisoner exchange deals involving 26 prisoners from seven countries in the recent years.

"Turkiye will continue to offer every possible contribution to the establishment of peace and stability in the international arena," the country's Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted a statement from the Foreign as saying on Thursday.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged, transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft - one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and two from the US, according to security sources, the statement said, noting that Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany, and three to the US, according to the statement.

"From the very beginning of the negotiation process to the final moment of the exchanges, all security measures, logistical planning, and needs of the operation were managed by the National Intelligence Organization," the statement added. (end)

