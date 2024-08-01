Senate President, German Bundestag Member Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez discussed with German Bundestag member and spokesperson for the Free Party's Ulrich Lechte, the bilateral relations between Amman and Berlin and ways to enhance and build upon them, especially in economic and parliamentary aspects and the establishment of joint investments.



During a meeting held at his office on Thursday, Fayez outlined the economic challenges facing Jordan due to the current regional situation, noting that Jordan has hosted 1.3 million Syrian refugees as a result of the Syrian crisis alone.



Syrian refugees have imposed significant economic burdens on the Jordanian state, especially after the international community failed to fulfil its commitments to support them, making it difficult for Jordan to bear the burden of Syrian refugees on its own, he added.

The meeting also addressed the current situation in the region and the "brutal" Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.



Fayez stressed the importance of restoring security and stability and ending the cycle of violence and conflicts in the region.

He also emphasised the need for the international community to take effective and urgent action to force the Israeli occupation to implement international legitimacy resolutions, the UN Security Council, and the recent International Criminal Court decisions regarding the immediate cessation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, allowing sufficient aid into Gaza, ending the humanitarian disaster there, and protecting civilians.

Fayez also highlighted that King Abdullah has repeatedly warned against the continuation of Israeli aggression, which could push the region towards more violence and escalation

German Bundestag member said that Germany considers Jordan a pillar of stability in the crisis-torn Middle East, and we want to support Jordan in its important role in the region whenever needed.

He added, "We recognise the suffering of the people in Gaza and the entire region, and I came here today to listen to the Jordanian perspective; a negotiated two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace in the entire region."



