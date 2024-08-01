Techmediabreaks CLEAR Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU), Notified Partner To Provide Additional Layer Of Security, Trust To Press Releases

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) , the secure identity company, and
Notified , a part of West technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by
Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) , today announced a collaboration to enhance the trust in financial, regulatory and corporate communications. The partnership is captured in an exclusive agreement to integrate CLEAR(R) identity verification Technology into Notified's
GlobeNewswire (R) press release distribution platform. The identity technology will confirm that press releases are issued by a verified individual. According to the announcement, GlobeNewswire's integration of CLEAR Verified offers an industry-leading identity verification system that will be available in existing press release distribution workflows. CLEAR Verified press releases are now available to United States-based GlobeNewswire customers, with details on a broader rollout to follow.“Ensuring the authenticity of corporate communications is more critical than ever in today's fast-paced digital landscape,” said Kasra Moshkani, EVP of CLEAR Verified.“CLEAR has long been a trusted resource for identity verification, and our partnership with Notified extends this trust to press releases. By integrating CLEAR Verified into GlobeNewswire, we provide an additional layer of security, assuring audiences that the information they receive is from a verified source.”
To view the full press release, visit
About CLEAR Secure Inc.
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and the company never sells member data. For more information about the company, visit
.
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN01082024000224011066ID1108507293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.