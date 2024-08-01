Techmediabreaks CLEAR Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU), Notified Partner To Provide Additional Layer Of Security, Trust To Press Releases

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) , the secure identity company, and

Notified , a part of West Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) , today announced a collaboration to enhance the trust in financial, regulatory and corporate communications. The partnership is captured in an exclusive agreement to integrate CLEAR(R) identity verification into Notified's

GlobeNewswire (R) press release distribution platform. The identity technology will confirm that press releases are issued by a verified individual. According to the announcement, GlobeNewswire's integration of CLEAR Verified offers an industry-leading identity verification system that will be available in existing press release distribution workflows. CLEAR Verified press releases are now available to United States-based GlobeNewswire customers, with details on a broader rollout to follow.“Ensuring the authenticity of corporate communications is more critical than ever in today's fast-paced digital landscape,” said Kasra Moshkani, EVP of CLEAR Verified.“CLEAR has long been a trusted resource for identity verification, and our partnership with Notified extends this trust to press releases. By integrating CLEAR Verified into GlobeNewswire, we provide an additional layer of security, assuring audiences that the information they receive is from a verified source.”

To view the full press release, visit



About CLEAR Secure Inc.

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and the company never sells member data. For more information about the company, visit

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN