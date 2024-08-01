Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Partners With Jimmy Houston Outdoors For Marketing, Promotional Activities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has inked a strategic partnership agreement with Jimmy Houston Outdoors. The agreement is designed to revolutionize the for SGTM's products. According to the announcement, Jimmy Houston, the founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors and a social influencer, is known for product and service endorsements; his endorsement is expected to significantly boost

SGTM's product lines by leveraging Jimmy's strong connections to tractors and big box retailers to reach a wider audience and strengthen the company's credibility in the marketplace. The multiyear agreement, which has an initial three-year term, outlines collaboration between the two companies for marketing and promotional activities.“We are extremely excited to align ourselves with Jimmy Houston Outdoors,” said Sustainable Green Team CEO Tony Raynor in the press release.“Jimmy is an incredible human being and a passionate advocate for people and doing what is right. With his unparalleled passion and influence, SGTM is truly honored and believes this partnership will propel our global mission to impact humanity positively.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate-reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices and deliver ecofriendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SGTM are available in the company's newsroom at

