Key Strategies For Building A Positive Safety Culture In Your Workplace

(MENAFN- 3BL) Dedicated and passionate EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) leaders understand that even the most robust safety policies are ineffective unless there is a culture that promotes – and even celebrates – safety.

A workplace culture that treats safety as a shared commitment by every member of the organization, from top leadership on down, benefits both individual well-being and organizational success.

Read on to learn how you can establish and foster a culture of safety in your own workplace, and make sure to check out our podcast episode on Bridging Occupational Safety Across Border.

What Is a Positive Safety Culture?

Positive safety culture is an organizational ethos that prioritizes the health and safety of its employees above all else. It is the foundation upon which safe work practices are built and sustained, embedding safety as a core value within the company's operations and decision-making processes. The fundamental element that sets positive safety culture apart is the proactive nature of how companies address safety issues. It should also be flexible to evolve as risks and environments change.

By contrast, a negative safety culture is reactive, addressing safety issues only after they occur. This can lead to repeated incidents and an underreporting of hazards. In a setting like this, employees often feel disengaged and excluded, further exacerbating an unsafe environment and leading to higher accident rates and a disregard for safety procedures.

“I think we're in a continual state of learning, and humans and the workplace are constantly evolving. As we change and evolve, the risks are changing and evolving too.” - Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith

Benefits of a Strong Safety Culture

A strong safety culture involves a collective commitment to safety at all levels, from top management to frontline employees. When safety is deeply embedded in the corporate culture, accident and injury rates are lower, employee morale is higher, and overall efficiencies improve.



Lower accident and injury rates : One of the most immediate and tangible benefits of a strong safety culture is a reduction in workplace accidents and injuries. This is achieved by identifying and mitigating risks before they result in harm.

Higher employee morale : When employees see that their safety is a top priority, their overall job satisfaction and engagement levels increase.

Improved brand reputation : Organizations with a strong safety culture are often perceived as responsible and trustworthy by customers, investors, and the general public. Companies known for their strong safety culture can position themselves as leaders in their industry. Increased efficiencies : A strong safety culture can also lead to significant improvements in operational efficiencies. When safety is a priority, processes are designed to minimize risks.

Developing and Maintaining a Positive Safety Culture

Creating and sustaining a positive safety culture requires concerted efforts across multiple areas of an organization. It starts with a firm commitment from top management and extends through to active participation by all employees.

The following elements are critical for successfully establishing a positive safety culture in your organization.

Top management demonstrates a commitment to safety

A positive safety culture begins with leadership. When leadership is sincerely committed to safety, it sets the tone for the entire organization. This commitment is evident through actions and decisions that prioritize safety above all else. This requires:



Visibility : Leaders actively participate in safety meetings and initiatives, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining a safe workplace.

Resources : Adequate resources, including funding for safety programs and investment in safety equipment, are allocated to support ongoing safety efforts. Policy : Safety is integrated into all aspects of organizational policy and strategic planning, making it a core component of the company's operations.

Clear and effective safety policies and procedures are established

Safety policies and procedures form the foundation of a safe working environment. For these policies to provide effective guidance for safe behavior and operations, they must be clearly stated and readily accessible.

Steps to take when establishing safety policies:

1. Develop comprehensive policies that cover all aspects of workplace safety, including equipment usage, hazard identification, and emergency response protocols. A risk assessment is an excellent starting point for identifying concerns and establishing protocols, as well as an EHS culture survey.

2. Make safety policies easily accessible to all employees . Ensure that everyone is aware of and understands the guidelines through various communication channels such as postings, handbooks, and regular briefings.

3. Establish a process for regularly reviewing and updating safety policies to reflect new regulations, industry standards, and insights gained from past incidents.

Open and transparent communication regarding safety

Effective communication is vital for promptly identifying and addressing safety issues within an organization. Open and transparent communication ensures that all employees are aware of safety concerns and can actively contribute to finding solutions. This includes implementing easy-to-use and confidential reporting mechanisms for employees to report safety concerns, incidents, and near misses. Additionally, holding frequent safety meetings allows for discussions about ongoing safety issues, sharing updates, and gathering feedback from employees.

Workplace Culture EHS Surveys

Many employers are opting to use culture surveys to assess the current state of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) and employee well-being within their organizations to capture perceptions from employees and management. After deploying culture surveys and reviewing the results, employers gain a better understanding of where they need to focus their efforts to ensure optimal EHS and employee well-being in their organization.

Employee culture surveys can provide snapshots into employees' and/or management's perceptions of available resources at a company. A survey provides your c-suite the hard data on which to make decisions, demonstrating their dedication to their most valuable resource - their employees. Having the opportunity to provide honest feedback helps those employees trust their senior leadership.

The employees, in return for being heard, will be more cohesive in understanding their risks, and mindful of their ownership of their organization's safety. The bolstering of confidence, performance, and communication can extend throughout a department, division, or company. This can continue to break down any proverbial silos amongst an organization and have the added benefit of beginning to reconnect workers and their management.

Additional benefits of employing culture surveys include boosting employee retention, improving organizational efficiency, and identifying potential biases.

Employees actively participate in regular safety training

Employee involvement is essential for a robust safety culture. Regular safety training ensures that all employees are knowledgeable about safety protocols and equipped to handle potential hazards.

These trainings should be regularly updated and tailored to address specific safety needs and emerging risks, ensuring that all employees, from new hires to seasoned veterans, take part in a unified approach to safety. Interactive training sessions that incorporate hands-on activities, simulations, and real-world scenarios are an excellent way to reinforce learning and offer employees the opportunity to ask questions.

Regular safety audits and inspections are conducted

To maintain a safe working environment, thorough safety audits and inspections should be conducted regularly. Scheduled audits can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of safety programs and pinpoint areas needing improvement. Routine inspections of facilities, equipment, and work practices can help detect and mitigate risks. When issues are identified, it is imperative to take prompt corrective actions to prevent future incidents and ensure compliance with internal and regulated safety standards.

While these best practices are an excellent framework, professional guidance can help you identify the tools and resources you need.

