War Update: 234 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Most Of Them In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 08:00 on June 10.

The enemy carried out 103 airstrikes, dropping 317 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,834 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,146 attacks, including 43 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian aircraft struck two artillery systems, two UAV control points, four command posts, six troop concentration areas, and one other important Russian military target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, six combat engagements were recorded. Russian forces carried out two airstrikes using five guided aerial bombs and launched 63 attacks, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Prylipka, Zapadne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attempts to advance near Shyikivka, Petropavlivka, and toward Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces made 14 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Borova, Chervonyi Stav, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Ozerne, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders launched 13 assaults near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 16 attacks near Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Mykolaipillia, and Toretske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 40 Russian assault actions near Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novyi Donbas, Nykanorivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Pokrovsk.

Russian military loses another 1,190 soldiers, three air defense systems in war against Ukraine

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack near Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 22 attacks near Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Olenokostiantynivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped six Russian attempts to advance near Stepove, Stepnohirsk, Mala Tokmachka, and Plavni.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.