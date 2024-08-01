STRAY CATS SUMMER REUNION TOUR IS READY TO ROCK SALT LAKE CITY, UT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

~Live at the Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City, UT, Monday, August 5th~

- Stray Cats, upright bassist and vocalist, Lee RockerSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- STRAY CATS -original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals), and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals) kicked off their three-week tour last weekend. The multi-million-selling band's trek will make a stop at Red Butte Garden (2188 Red Butte Canyon Road, Salt Lake City, UT) in Salt Lake City, UT on Monday, August 5th starting 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at here .The much-awaited tour will cruise through Denver, New York City, and more before wrapping up August 17 in Bridgeport, CT. They'll be joined for these dates by The Midnight Cowgirls as the support act.“With just a string bass, a guitar, and a drum, we have always had less instruments and gear, but more rumble, more twang, more shake, and more bang than anyone else,” says Stray Cats, upright bassist and vocalist, Lee Rocker.“Now's the right time to bring it back!”These shows will mark the STRAY CATS' first performances since the release of their critically acclaimed 2019 album 40, subsequent reunion tour, which they followed with a live album ROCKED THIS TOWN: FROM LA TO LONDON in 2020. Concertgoers can expect to hear the band's signature unparalleled virtuosity and red-hot rock & roll spirit via their classic tunes alongside their most recent material. Their setlists will include massive hits such as "Stray Cat Strut,” "Rock This Town,"“Runaway Boys," "(She's) Sexy + 17," "I Won't Stand in Your Way” and more.Here are some rave reviews from the STRAY CATS 2019 tour and 40 album:“It was definitely a swingin', rockin', and shoutin' of a good time as the sensational, iconic, and legendary band the Stray Cats prowled their way to the Greek Theatre...In no way, shape, or form are the Stray Cats showing any signs of slowing down...”--DANIEL SEYUM, Music Connection, 8/30/19"All three are now virtuosos on their instruments, with Rocker and Phantom weaving together intricate rhythms while Setzer delivers wild guitar solos...The simplicity of their setup makes what they do with songs like“Rock This Town,” which becomes an epic anthem live with solos from Setzer and Rocker, all the more stunning."--Glenn Gamboa, Newsday (New York), 8/3/19“The beauty of this band is, even their new songs sound old. That's always been by design. So those brand-new tracks fit right into the set with ease.”--Brett Callwood, LA Weekly, 8/30/19About the STRAY CATS:The STRAY CATS, the band that put Rockabilly music back on the record charts in the early '80s, scored several big hits on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a striking visual 1950s style brought“up to date” with exaggerated pompadours and colorful tattoos and as well as genuine musical chops that evoked the best players of rockabilly's original heyday. Formed by guitarist/vocalist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker, and drummer Slim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, NY, in 1979, the trio shared a love for Rockabilly music. After banging around New York for a few months, in the summer of 1980, and seeing a pompadoured kid on the cover of UK magazine NME, they hopped a plane to London where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge. Their massive hits and videos include "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut” "(She's) Sexy + 17,"“Runaway Boys," and "I Won't Stand in Your Way."For more information on The STRAY CATS, visitFor media requests for Lee Rocker, please contact

