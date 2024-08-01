Patchstack Wordpress Security Audit Validates The Bigscoots Cache Plugin For Secure Wordpress Hosting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BigScoots and Patchstack

Patchstack performed an independent WordPress security audit of the BigScoots Cache Plugin to ensure that it supports a secure WordPress hosting experience.

- Rafie Muhammad, Lead Security Researcher at PatchstackCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BigScoots, a site-specific, fully managed WordPress hosting provider, announced a successful Patchstack WordPress security audit of its BigScoots Cache Plugin that validated strong security protections against vulnerabilities. This further demonstrates BigScoots efforts to deliver one of the best WordPress cache plugin options possible to support and deliver secure WordPress hosting.What is the BigScoots Cach Plugin?The BigScoots WordPress Cache Plugin is a premium performance plugin, designed and delivered by BigScoots, and powered by Cloudflare to cache web pages at the CDN edge level so that web pages can be served to potential users at lightning-fast speed.Committed to offering a level of security that matched its performance, BigScoots engaged one of its WordPress Partners, Patchstack, to perform a comprehensive WordPress security audit and validate that its client services were fully protected.“Our engineers work closely with the Patchstack team and actively use their security plugin as part of our WordPress Speed Optimization services”, stated Justin Catello, VP and Co-Founder of BigScoots.“But when we wanted to audit our cache plugin, we realized that only Patchstack had the specific security expertise for WordPress that we needed.”What is the Patchstack WordPress Security Audit?Patchstack, a vulnerability detection and mitigation solutions provider for WordPress sites, developed a comprehensive WordPress security audit that uses a code review process to seek out vulnerabilities in code. This process includes reviewing the application structure and process for vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers and then validating any vulnerable code with a real proof of concept (PoC).The goal of this WordPress security audit is twofold. First, it ensures that plugin code is protected against risks outlined in the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities documents. Second, this audit provides insight into security enhancements that can be applied to prevent potential attacks in the future.“We applaud BigScoots for taking the initiative to audit their plugin because it is critical for hosting companies to ensure their applications are secured before a possible attack or incident,” stated Rafie Muhammad, Lead Security Researcher at Patchstack. "We acknowledge that the BigScoots team has implemented a security best practice on their code and are taking steps to further improve their security posture."Experience the Advantage of BigScootsLearn more about BigScoots Managed WordPress Hosting plans or WordPress Speed Optimization Services. Visit the BigScoots website and start a chat with the BigScoots team to get started.About BigScootsBigScoots is a site-specific managed WordPress hosting provider that uniquely supports scalable Enterprise, and WooCommerce by owning and operating its hardware infrastructure. Our always-available live chat and support responses within ~90 seconds and site-specific management have redefined industry support and service expectations. With approximately 20,000 customers served over 14 years, consistent 5-star reviews, and Top Quartile Net Promoter Scores (NPS), BigScoots is the first choice for organizations searching for a true hosting partner.

